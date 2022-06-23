Opponents score victory in complaints over sober living house in Lincoln with 14 residents

The city of Lincoln generally does not allow more than three unrelated people to live together unless they are in some sort of licensed care setting, such as a group home or foster home.

However, the federal Fair Housing Act says cities cannot discriminate against people with disabilities, which courts have determined includes recovery from substance-abuse problems.

That formed the crux of the decision the Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Commission faced Wednesday in weighing whether to recommend granting "reasonable accommodations" to three properties that house people recovering from alcohol or other substance abuse.

The houses offer sober living environments for those with drug and alcohol problems, but they do not provide counseling services, nor do they provide oversight of the residents. They are not licensed.

Attorneys for the organizations argued that means they don't qualify as group homes, which the city regulates.

Instead, the homes were seeking a waiver from the city's rules as to what constitutes a family.

One of the homes, at 1923 B St., houses up to 14 men in a 3,200-square-foot house that has five bedrooms and two bathrooms. It's run by Oxford House, a national organization with homes across the U.S., including several in Lincoln.

Many of those homes also have more residents than would normally be allowed under city code, but the organization was seeking an accommodation for the one on B Street because neighbors made a formal complaint to the city.

Scott Moore, an attorney representing Oxford House, said the operations are "run like a family," with residents responsible for paying their own rent, doing household tasks and holding each other accountable. They also make decisions on who lives in the house and whether someone should be kicked out for not following the rules.

Ryan Watson, an attorney representing Michael House, another operation seeking accommodations for houses at 5203 Walker Ave. and 315 N. 35th St., said having more people in a house increases the chances of success.

"The more you have, the greater accountability you create," he said.

Having more people also makes the operation more financially feasible, Watson said.

Opposition was largely focused on the house at 1923 B St., with more than a dozen people sending letters to the Planning Department and roughly 10 people testifying in opposition at the hearing.

While some expressed concerns about parking issues and the potential for crime, many also said they felt Oxford House was trying to take advantage of the situation.

Vishnu Reddi, president of the Near South Neighborhood Association, said it seemed like "a commercial opportunity in a residential district."

Neighbors also expressed concerns about the amount of people living in the house.

"I do not believe it's reasonable to accommodate 14 adult males in a house with five bedrooms and two bathrooms," said Heather Westra.

Only two people spoke in opposition to the Michael Houses.

That seemed to play a role in how commissioners voted, as did the fact that Michael House owns the homes its clients rent and also provides more oversight.

In the end, the Planning Commission voted 4-2 to recommend denial of the Oxford House application, with Tracy Corr, Maribel Cruz, Gloria Eddins and Cindy Ryman-Yost voting no and Dick Campbell and Cristy Joy voting yes.

Because it failed to get five yes or no votes, the application will come back before the Planning Commission on July 13.

The commission voted 5-1 in favor of recommending the accommodation for the two Michael Houses, with Corr the only one voting against.

In other business Wednesday, the commission recommended approval of a plan to surplus city-owned property on the southeast corner of the intersection of 27th Street and Leighton Avenue so that it can potentially be sold.

The commission also recommended approval of a zoning change and use permit for the 1.2 acres of land that restricts how a future owner can develop it to essentially 20 residential units and up to 15,000 square feet of space.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

