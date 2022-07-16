Opponents plan to appeal City Council's actions regarding Wilderness Crossing development

Opponents of a housing development near First Street and Pioneers Boulevard — across the street from Wilderness Park and a Native sweat lodge on private land — plan to take their arguments to court.

The owner of land known as the Fish Farm — surrounded by Wilderness Park and across the street from the proposed development — has filed an intent to appeal the actions by the City Council that paved the way for the development.

Kathleen Danker filed the intent to appeal zoning changes and annexations — including the roughly 2 acres of land she owns — approved by the council that allow the Manzitto Construction to build Wilderness Crossing.

Sam Manzitto Jr. plans to build 162 single-family homes, 134 town homes and 205 apartments on about 75 acres south of Pioneers Boulevard between First Street and U.S. 77 purchased from the Catholic Diocese.

The land has been designated in the Lincoln-Lancaster County Comprehensive Plan for future urban residential development since 2002, but environmental advocates opposed the plan early on, raising concerns about flooding as well as the effect on wildlife and native habitat, including destruction of a sandstone ecosystem in the area.

Native advocates also raised concerns about the development’s effects on the city’s oldest and most-used sweat lodge located across the street on Danker’s land, known for years as the Fish Farm.

For several days, Native advocates expressed their opposition by setting up the Niskithe Prayer Camp on the site of the proposed development, marching to the Catholic Diocese and City Hall, and by delivering copies of an online petition to the developer, mayor’s office and diocese.

The notice of appeal filed in Lancaster County District Court is just that — no other appeal documents have been filed.

Ken Winston, the attorney representing Danker, said while Danker is the one listed as the person appealing the City Council actions, she supports other opponents.

“(The sweat lodge) has operated there with her full support the whole time she’s been there,” said Winston, a longtime environmental advocate who is now policy director of Interfaith Power and Light, an advocacy group on climate change. “She’s in full support of the indigenous clients.”

The court could void the City Council’s action, Winston said, but there are other remedies that could occur, likely through negotiations between those involved. Creating an extended park area to provide a buffer to the sweat lodge and park is one possibility.

“We’d like to see something that would protect the interests of both Ms. Danker and the Native sweat lodge,” he said. “I guess there’s lots of possibilities.”

Erin Poor, who was among opponents who organized the prayer camp, said the appeal is on behalf of all opponents.

“We are pursuing all legal avenues to overturn the actions taken by the City Council on April 25,” she said. “And this is part of one of those avenues.”

Several longtime environmental and advocacy groups — the Wachiska Audubon Society, the Nebraska Sierra Club, Nebraskans for Peace and Nebraska Interfaith Power and Light — recently sent a letter to the mayor outlining their concerns about the approval process, including that city officials cherry-picked the Comprehensive Plan goals that supported the development, omitting those that might not.

The letter noted particular concerns with the short time frame and noted that one City Council member asked for suggestions on how to deal with similar situations in the future.

“It is a good question, if for no other reason than to avoid litigation over the disregard of explicit guidance in the Comprehensive Plan,” the letter says.

The letter suggests creating a transparent process to inform the public of the developer’s plans to make topographical changes to the site and the impact of those changes, and suggest the city identify other potential buffer areas as a way to maintain environmental protections.