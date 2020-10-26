Opponents of revised rules for halfway houses call for extension of moratorium on new applications

Opponents of proposed rules to govern transitional living facilities in Lincoln called on the City Council to extend its moratorium on new expanded halfway houses beyond Nov. 16.

More than a dozen people concerned about the rules, which essentially make it easier to open a transitional living facility, said the proposed ordinance lacks the necessary controls to assure the safety of the residents and neighborhood.

Colonial Hills neighborhood resident Michael Jank told council members they should reject the proposed rules and redraft the ordinance because he worries halfway house residents may not successfully transition if their supervision is lax.

"We only have one chance to do this right," Jank said.

Since the first application to expand a halfway house beyond three residents was filed earlier this year, neighbors have expressed concern about the lack of government oversight for the facilities, which receive state reimbursement for housing people who need a sober place to stay after completing their prison sentence.

The Nebraska Department of Probation doesn't inspect or license the facilities, but requires them to keep an accounting of their residents to receive reimbursement.