Opponents make last attempt to convince Lancaster County Board to deny solar farm permit

County residents who live near a proposed solar farm east of Lincoln turned out in force Tuesday to make one last appeal to the Lancaster County Board to deny -- or significantly modify -- a special permit allowing a Chicago company to move forward.
The special permit -- which commissioners will vote on at a Dec. 16 staff meeting -- would allow Ranger Power to develop a solar farm on about 1,430 acres of land stretching from 148th and 190th streets and from O Street to Havelock Avenue.
Opponents mounted many of the same arguments and concerns they've expressed at previous hearings: that they fear the panels could contain environmental toxins, that they create a fire risk, that it will lower their property values and ruin the open space they sought when they bought their property.
Their testimony was both technical and emotional.
Adam Erskine said he bought his great-grandfather’s home four years ago and that he and his wife have spent much of their time renovating and fixing up the home. Now they are expecting their first child, and the solar farm is threatening their dream home.
"We spent lots of time trying to restore it and sacrificed lots of our early 20s for the long term,” he said. “Now our dream is getting stale. Do we stay surrounded by solar panels or sell the house of our dreams?”
The land is about half of what’s needed for the 2,800 acres of the proposed 250-megawatt farm, and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Commission and City Council approved the special permit for the other half -- an area from 120th to 148th streets and from O Street to Havelock Avenue inside the city’s jurisdiction.
The Planning Commission ultimately signed off on a special permit for the county portion, but it took two votes and substantial debate. The County Board is now considering the special permit.
Much of the sticking point on the county land is a provision that would allow panels to be placed on agricultural outlots -- open spaces -- that are part of acreage developments in what are known as community unit plans.
The County Board earlier approved zoning changes that increased the setback on those outlots to 300 feet, though on Tuesday many residents argued that it should be increased to 500 feet and should be expanded to lots without outlots because some of those homeowners could have solar panels within 100 feet of their homes.
Some residents said their homes will be surrounded on three or four sides with solar panels.
Melanie Friend said the company refused to answer questions early on, creating a pattern of mistrust with residents and she worries about potential toxins on the solar panels -- which counteracts her family’s efforts to eliminate carcinogens from their home after her bout with cancer.
Supporters also turned out to testify in favor of the solar farm, arguing that it's an important step in increasing renewable energy sources in the county and will bring needed revenue to the area.
Company representatives said they had more than 160 letters of support for the project, including from state senators, the Lincoln City Council, the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce and the Lincoln Partnership for Economic Development.
Sean Harris, with Ranger Power, said the project represents a $250 million investment in the city and county and, as proposed, would generate $870,000 a year in property tax revenue, present landowners with a stable, diversified income source and create construction jobs.
David Levy, an attorney representing Ranger Power, said the company had to get 42 permits or approvals that addressed many of the residents’ environmental concerns, and Harris said the current technology used in the solar panels eliminates any toxic substances.
Eventually, the solar farm would be operated by another company, a concern to several residents.
Opponents argued that both a fire protection plan and environmental study should be required as well as a plan for decommissioning the farm at some point.
The County Board previously voted to reject those suggestions, a point noted by Levy. Increasing setbacks as some residents want actually infringes on the rights of landowners who want to lease their land to the company, he said.
But residents said the project could be done without putting panels on outlots.
“I question whether anyone is really listening," said Lisa Von Busch. “Please keep the panels off the community unit plans. They should never have been allowed to encroach on the land in the first place ... it’s not a matter of selfish request. It’s a matter of respect.”
