Opponents make last attempt to convince Lancaster County Board to deny solar farm permit

The land is about half of what’s needed for the 2,800 acres of the proposed 250-megawatt farm, and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Commission and City Council approved the special permit for the other half -- an area from 120th to 148th streets and from O Street to Havelock Avenue inside the city’s jurisdiction.

The Planning Commission ultimately signed off on a special permit for the county portion, but it took two votes and substantial debate. The County Board is now considering the special permit.

Much of the sticking point on the county land is a provision that would allow panels to be placed on agricultural outlots -- open spaces -- that are part of acreage developments in what are known as community unit plans.

The County Board earlier approved zoning changes that increased the setback on those outlots to 300 feet, though on Tuesday many residents argued that it should be increased to 500 feet and should be expanded to lots without outlots because some of those homeowners could have solar panels within 100 feet of their homes.

Some residents said their homes will be surrounded on three or four sides with solar panels.