Opponents criticize mayor's climate action plan as 'radical,' threatening Lincoln's economic prosperity

Lincoln's climate may warm by as much as 5 degrees by 2050 and residents may face harsher weather conditions and more extreme weather events as a result, according to the plan.

While the updated plan prioritizes the efforts the Gaylor Baird administration believes it could accomplish in the next few years, its larger aims became a target of criticism by opponents who feel it would constrain the city.

Lincoln City Council candidate Mary Hilton testified in opposition to the plan and called the city's "Green New Deal" radical, dangerous and a threat to economic prosperity.

She criticized the lack of cost estimates, but Esposito said many of the strategies featured in the plan would trigger additional public hearings.

Several proponents of the plan who served on the Mayor's Environmental Task Force, helping drive its creation, said the proposed plan does not contain all of the efforts they wished to see.

But they said they believe it advances an urgent fight to mitigate the local climate impact and prepare for the effects of climate changes.

Verdis Group consultant Kim Morrow, who developed the plan for the city, said other cities have commissioned similar plans.