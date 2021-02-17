Opponents criticize mayor's climate action plan as 'radical,' threatening Lincoln's economic prosperity

Rolling blackouts in Lincoln this week became evidence on both sides of an argument Wednesday over the merits of Lincoln's climate action plan.
The plan proposed by Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird commits the city to reducing overall net greenhouse gas emissions 80% by 2050 and envisions a host of strategies to achieve that goal, including more renewable energy production.
But opponents testifying before the Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Commission pointed to the underperformance of wind energy in the Southwest Power Pool this week, contributing to the blackouts, and said the climate action plan's vision of more reliance on electricity to power buses and heat homes could leave a future Lincoln in the dark.
"We should not sacrifice our local economy for the sake of checking boxes," Dallas Jones of the Lincoln Independent Business Association said.
Lincoln climate battle: Salt Creek floodplain, finding second water source and carbon emissions eyed as key goals
But Miki Esposito, the mayoral aide overseeing the plan's implementation, said natural gas production played a larger role in the grid failures this week and the extreme weather that brought it on shows how climate change affects Lincoln.
The city needs to continue to diversify its energy sources while ensuring key city infrastructure remains resilient to ongoing climate threats, she said.
"The past is no longer a reliable method for planning," Esposito told the commission.
Lincoln's climate may warm by as much as 5 degrees by 2050 and residents may face harsher weather conditions and more extreme weather events as a result, according to the plan.
While the updated plan prioritizes the efforts the Gaylor Baird administration believes it could accomplish in the next few years, its larger aims became a target of criticism by opponents who feel it would constrain the city.
Lincoln City Council candidate Mary Hilton testified in opposition to the plan and called the city's "Green New Deal" radical, dangerous and a threat to economic prosperity.
She criticized the lack of cost estimates, but Esposito said many of the strategies featured in the plan would trigger additional public hearings.
Several proponents of the plan who served on the Mayor's Environmental Task Force, helping drive its creation, said the proposed plan does not contain all of the efforts they wished to see.
But they said they believe it advances an urgent fight to mitigate the local climate impact and prepare for the effects of climate changes.
Verdis Group consultant Kim Morrow, who developed the plan for the city, said other cities have commissioned similar plans.
The planning commission adopted the plan unanimously. It will next head to the City Council for adoption, and Esposito said the administration hopes to kick off its efforts to implement the plan on Earth Day.
