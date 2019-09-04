Five open house events about needed Lincoln street repairs will be held across the city this month.
These open houses will help Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird's Advisory Committee on Transportation recommend street improvements to be paid for with the new quarter-cent sales tax, which takes effect in October.
An open house will be conducted in each quadrant of the city from 5-7 p.m. on the following dates:
* Northwest — Sept. 12 at Eisley Branch Library, 1530 Superior St.
* Southeast — Sept. 17 at Gere Branch Library, 2400 S. 56th St.
* Southwest — Sept. 18 at Walt Branch Library, 6701 S. 14th St.
* Northeast — Sept. 24 at Dawes Middle School, 5130 Colfax Ave.
An additional open house will be Sept. 25 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Bennett Martin Public Library, 136 S. 14th St.
Lincoln residents are welcome to attend any or all of the meetings.
City officials will provide information on the types of street repairs and conditions of Lincoln's streets, and attendants can provide input on the criteria used to pick which streets should be prioritized for repairs.
Projections estimate the sales tax will generate about $13 million in revenue to be spent on streets repairs each year for six years, according to the city.
The street repair projects will be recommended later this fall and adopted by the City Council following a public hearing, with construction expected to begin next spring.