If the millions funneled into Lincoln’s mayoral race did nothing else, they drew voters in record numbers for a city general election, which proved pivotal for Leirion Gaylor Baird when they re-elected her by a nearly 10 percentage point margin.

Turnout for Tuesday’s general election was 46.2%, in part, several observers said, because of unprecedented campaign spending by both Gaylor Baird, a Democrat, and Republican challenger Suzanne Geist.

Gaylor Baird raised $1.7 million, and cash and in-kind contributions to Geist’s campaign totaled $1.9 million, according to the latest filings with the Nebraska Accountability and Disclosure Commission.

For comparison, Gaylor Baird raised about $580,000 when she ran four years ago.

For her second campaign, she spent just over $1 million, according to the latest records, though that will likely rise in later statements because more than $400,000 in payments to the Nebraska Democratic Party for campaign mailing costs are not yet accounted for on the expenditure side of the records.

Geist spent $1.5 million, but that doesn’t include more than $870,000 spent by a conservative political action committee — funded largely by two families — that opposed Gaylor Baird and supported Geist.

Final vote count in city elections The Lancaster County Election Commissioner on Friday released unofficial final election results from Tuesday's general election. It included 839 provisional ballots and those that couldn't be read by the machines. Those ballots raised voter turnout to 46.2%. It changed no outcomes, and in the mayor race gave 310 more votes to Suzanne Geist and 512 votes to Leirion Gaylor Baird. The final vote tally was 44,496 (55%) for Gaylor Baird and 36,727 (45%) for Geist. The election will be certified Monday.

“I think sometimes people over-emphasize the impact money can have in a campaign,” said University of Nebraska-Lincoln political science professor Kevin Smith. “It doesn’t buy you a vote. But it can buy attention and name recognition, and those two things boost turnout.”

Typically, off-cycle local elections tend to fly under the radar, even for people who are politically aware and involved, Smith said.

“This election cycle you had to be really trying (not) to know there was a mayoral race going on — not turn on a TV, a radio, not open a Twitter feed, look up at a billboard or go to the mailbox,” he said.

Money can also allow candidates to control — or attempt to control — the narrative, to frame their story and also that of their opponent through various media channels, Smith said.

That certainly happened in this election.

Geist and her supporters attacked Gaylor Baird, painting her as an insider, implying she was responsible for rising property values and attacking her on public safety, portraying Lincoln’s crime as spiking during her tenure.

Gaylor Baird leaned into Geist’s record as a state senator, particularly on controversial issues, similar to the culture war issues that have dominated national politics, and said she was too extreme for Lincoln.

Negative campaigning works, Smith said, because people are more responsive to negative appeals than positive ones.

“If you are trying to appeal to a mass audience in a relatively short time span, it makes sense to play on the negative,” he said, though it’s no guarantee the messaging will work.

Leirion Gaylor Baird top donors Mike and Karen Hays: $255,000 Lincoln Firefighters Association: $75,000 John Woollam: $60,000 Virginia Johnson: $53,100 Phil Perry: $45,712

Gaylor Baird had the funding to build her own narrative and controversial bills in the Legislature likely worked against Geist, said political observers from both parties interviewed by the Journal Star who asked not to be named because of their positions.

Although Geist resigned from the Legislature after the primary, the debate over bills that sought to further restrict abortion, allow concealed carry without a permit or training and ban gender-affirming care for young people likely had an impact on the race, those observers said.

In Lincoln — where Gov. Jim, Pillen, former Gov. Pete Ricketts and Congressmen Mike Flood all lost to Democrats, those issues are important, and Gaylor Baird capitalized on them.

It’s also possible, Smith and others said, that large amounts of money from a few deep-pocketed donors could have backfired.

“If the perception among persuadable voters is that someone is trying to influence the mayoral outcome with their checkbook, it may be persuasive in the exact opposite way than the way the person writing the checks intended,” Smith said, emphasizing that he doesn’t have data available to know if that’s in fact what happened in the general election.

Donations from two families made up about 65% of the donations to Geist's campaign coffers, according to accountability and disclosure records. The Peeds and their company Sandhills Global donated nearly $1.09 million directly to Geist’s campaign and U.S. Sen. Pete Ricketts donated $150,000.

And those two sources contributed $835,000 to Together Nebraska, the conservative political action committee that paid for many of the ads attacking Gaylor Baird on public safety and property taxes.

Geist’s other top donors included Cara Whitney, the wife of comedian Larry the Cable Guy, who donated $100,000; Attorney General Mike Hilgers, who donated more than $28,000 and several donors who gave $10,000, including the Lincoln Police Union, which endorsed Geist.

Gaylor Baird’s largest supporters included Mike Hays, CEO of National Research Corp., and his wife, who together donated $255,000; and the Lincoln Firefighters Association, which endorsed Gaylor Baird, donated $75,000.

Suzanne Geist top donors Peed family/Sandhills Global: $1.1 million Pete Ricketts: $150,000 Cara Whitney: $100,000 Mike Hilgers: $28,445 Lincoln Police Union: $10,000 (among several donors who gave $10,000)

Other top donors included John Woollam, owner of a high-tech company in the Haymarket, who donated $60,000; Virginia Johnson, a business owner and retired attorney, who gave more than $53,000; and Phil Perry, owner of a property management company in Lincoln, who donated more than $45,000.

Susanne Shore, a registered Democrat who is married to Pete Ricketts, donated $40,000. Ricketts and Shore have supported opposing candidates before, but Shore's contribution to Gaylor Baird is one of the largest she's made in recent elections.

Bold Alliance, a political advocacy group that focuses on water, land and environmental issues, donated $10,000; and donations from a number of labor unions in Omaha and Washington, D.C., totaled $34,000.

Everytown for Gun Safety, a national nonprofit that advocates for gun control, donated $1,000 to Gaylor Baird, as did a political action committee called Women Who Run Nebraska, which supports progressive women running for office in Nebraska.

The money raised and spent by both mayoral candidates may influence future races, by raising the financial bar, Smith said.

“Regardless of which side of the aisle you’re on, if you’re going to mount a serious campaign for mayor of Lincoln, now this precedent is set,” he said. “Sometimes once the precedent is set it just feeds on itself.”

