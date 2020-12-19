Ombudsman fields hundreds of complaints by current, former Nebraska Department of Labor employees

They say they worked that schedule for months, beginning in the fall of last year, without any additional compensation.

While the department said "a significant number of staff have voluntarily worked over 51 hours weekly," the increased workload caused adjudicators to suffer from "high levels of stress, PTSD and job-related medical and mental health issues," the report states.

The stress was so bad that one employee told the ombudsman they left the Department of Labor and took a $1,000 per month pay cut for a job that allowed them to leave work and be home with their family at the end of the day.

Employees also said on-boarding staff from other areas of the Department of Labor and hiring contract workers during an initial rush of claims brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated problems within the unemployment office.

"As the contracted workers were unfamiliar with the world of (unemployment insurance) benefits, the contracted workers required immediate and ongoing training in order to provide any significant benefit to the overwhelmed system," the ombudsman found.