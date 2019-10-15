Like an older sibling to a younger one, Omaha city officials shared lessons learned with Lincoln city officials looking to launch a pilot project of their own next year.
Data and observations from more than 200,000 scooter trips in Omaha since May show some of the challenges Lincoln may face with the electric, dockless scooters.
For example, one-third of all injuries on the scooters in Omaha occurred during riders' first trips, Omaha's Parking and Mobility Manager Ken Smith said.
Expect the unorthodox, Smith told the Lincoln City Council and transportation officials. Some couples tried to ride the same scooter.
"I wouldn’t want to test (that) on city streets," Smith said, noting many of the scooters have a 300-pound weight capacity.
The consternation about the popular transportation craze will never end.
"You'll find that people either love them or hate them," Omaha Councilman Pete Festersen told his Lincoln counterparts.
Scooters were one of a host of topics discussed at a joint meeting of the Lincoln and Omaha city councils Tuesday at Nebraska Innovation Campus.
The meeting comes as Omaha concludes its scooter pilot program and Lincoln looks to launch its own.
Next month, Omaha will remove the hundreds of scooters people have ridden legally on its streets and illegally on its sidewalks during a pilot project that began in May.
After that, Omaha's city leaders will need to decide whether to let scooters continue to operate or ban them outright.
"That will be the position we're in this time next year," Interim Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Director Tom Casady said.
Last month, the Lincoln City Council approved the city's pilot program for scooters. The program will let up to three companies launch their scooters here.
The city's not ready to start its pilot program, Casady said.
It doesn't have any staff to dedicate solely to the effort, and it will ultimately need to put together a selection committee to grade and help pick the companies that get to participate in Lincoln's program, he said.
He hopes to be ready to pick the scooter vendors by January.
Casady foresees keeping scooter riders off the sidewalks and multi-use trails as the biggest challenge facing the city during the program.
Omaha police have issued warnings and ticketed some scooter riders for riding on the sidewalk, Smith said.
In addition, Smith said Lincoln should request scooter vendors use the newest technology and host scooter events that allow riders to gain experience in controlled environments free of traffic to help ensure safer rides.
Omaha averaged between 1,200 and 1,300 trips a day with more than 40,000 scooter rides coming during the two weeks of the College World Series, an event comparable to Husker football gamedays, Smith said.
Lincoln has already taken the step to regulate scooters like cars, a recommendation Smith suggested at the meeting.
Smith said Omaha's study on the program's effectiveness will examine how the city fees collected from the scooter companies compare with the city investment in the program.
“We’ll try to get it right in Lincoln,” Councilwoman Jane Raybould said.