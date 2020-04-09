Local health officials want to enlist a former Lincoln fire station in the effort to decontaminate some equipment shielding first responders and health care workers from the coronavirus.
The Lower Platte South Natural Resources District Board of Directors was expected to approve an agreement Thursday to let the city use the former fire station as a decontamination site.
The city sold the old fire station in the Belmont neighborhood to the district earlier this year for $275,000.
Interim Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department Director Pat Lopez said the city wants to follow the University of Nebraska Medical Center model of using ultraviolet light to disinfect equipment like masks.
While health officials seek more protective equipment, Lopez and her staff want to increase the lifespan of the gear they've already got, she said.
The fire station would be one of several decontamination sites across the southeast Nebraska region, she said.
In this Series
Latest updates on coronavirus in Lincoln and nearby
-
Updated
Old Lincoln fire station eyed as decontamination site for personal protective equipment
-
Updated
State employees union asks Ricketts to send more home to work
-
Updated
Youths at Kearney YRTC test positive for COVID-19
- 67 updates
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.