You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Old Lincoln fire station eyed as decontamination site for personal protective equipment
View Comments
editor's pick

Old Lincoln fire station eyed as decontamination site for personal protective equipment

From the Latest updates on coronavirus in Lincoln and nearby series
Personal protective equipment

Lincoln has prioritized securing masks and gloves for all of its first responders and local health care providers as the health department lacks access to enough personal protective equipment for everyone in those groups.

 Peter Salter

Local health officials want to enlist a former Lincoln fire station in the effort to decontaminate some equipment shielding first responders and health care workers from the coronavirus.

The Lower Platte South Natural Resources District Board of Directors was expected to approve an agreement Thursday to let the city use the former fire station as a decontamination site. 

The city sold the old fire station in the Belmont neighborhood to the district earlier this year for $275,000.

Interim Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department Director Pat Lopez said the city wants to follow the University of Nebraska Medical Center model of using ultraviolet light to disinfect equipment like masks. 

While health officials seek more protective equipment, Lopez and her staff want to increase the lifespan of the gear they've already got, she said. 

The fire station would be one of several decontamination sites across the southeast Nebraska region, she said.

 

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News