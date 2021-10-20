Ogden running for reelection as Lancaster County assessor/register of deeds

Rob Ogden has announced he will run for a second term as Lancaster County assessor/register of deeds.
When he ran for election in 2018, Ogden had worked in the assessor’s office for 22 years and was chief deputy when longtime assessor Norm Agena announced he was retiring after 28 years.
Agena endorsed his chief deputy, who had been in the appraisal business for 38 years.
Ogden, 68, said he believes in using technology to make the office’s work more efficient and has continued to improve property assessment using new methods that allow for more efficient and open reporting of accurate property information to the public, the real estate community, attorneys, and other governmental agencies.
“I enjoy the challenge of the job and working with the property owners in Lancaster County to ensure fair and equitable treatment,” Ogden said.
During the pandemic, the office adapted its business practices in a social distancing environment, developing virtual informal hearings and home inspections with Zoom and FaceTime, he said.
Using existing software, staff worked from remote locations with the same efficiency as at the office, enhancements that enabled the office to do more work with fewer resources while maintaining accurate and easily accessible information, Ogden said.
“As county assessor-register of deeds, I will continue to work diligently to find new and cost-effective ways to improve the valuation of properties, collection of data, maintaining accurate public records, and distributing information to the public.” Ogden said.
Ogden is a Republican. County officials are elected on a partisan basis, with the top vote-getter for each party moving from the primary to the general election.
The county assessor and register of deeds offices were merged in the early 2000s as an efficiency move for county government.
County offices will be part of the 2022 May primary and November general election cycle.
