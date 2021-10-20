Ogden running for reelection as Lancaster County assessor/register of deeds

Rob Ogden has announced he will run for a second term as Lancaster County assessor/register of deeds.

When he ran for election in 2018, Ogden had worked in the assessor’s office for 22 years and was chief deputy when longtime assessor Norm Agena announced he was retiring after 28 years.

Agena endorsed his chief deputy, who had been in the appraisal business for 38 years.

Ogden, 68, said he believes in using technology to make the office’s work more efficient and has continued to improve property assessment using new methods that allow for more efficient and open reporting of accurate property information to the public, the real estate community, attorneys, and other governmental agencies.

“I enjoy the challenge of the job and working with the property owners in Lancaster County to ensure fair and equitable treatment,” Ogden said.

During the pandemic, the office adapted its business practices in a social distancing environment, developing virtual informal hearings and home inspections with Zoom and FaceTime, he said.