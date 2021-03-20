Officials expected to extend timeframe for developer to begin construction on prime property in West Haymarket

West Haymarket Joint Public Agency officials will consider an agreement to give a key Haymarket developer more time to break ground on a multimillion-dollar building planned for an empty lot.

The JPA this week will vote on an amendment allowing South Canopy LLC seven more years to begin development of what it hopes will be a new corporate headquarters at Canopy and Q streets, next to the Hudl headquarters the company also built.

In 2019, South Canopy, which is led by WRK developers Will and Rob Scott, acquired the lot from the JPA in a land swap, where WRK paid $1.55 million and the JPA purchased a lot planned for the future South Haymarket Park.

The lot at Canopy and Q, located a block from the entrance to Pinnacle Bank Arena and backed by the Green 2 parking garage, is the only empty lot remaining in the section of the West Haymarket opened up by moving rail lines.

Olsson has opened two buildings on the block to the south of the Hudl building. South of O Street, construction is underway on the Canopy Park apartments.

The JPA's current agreement requires South Canopy to obtain a building permit for the vacant lot by November and substantially complete the new building's foundation by May 2022.