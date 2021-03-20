Officials expected to extend timeframe for developer to begin construction on prime property in West Haymarket

West Haymarket Joint Public Agency officials will consider an agreement to give a key Haymarket developer more time to break ground on a multimillion-dollar building planned for an empty lot.
The JPA this week will vote on an amendment allowing South Canopy LLC seven more years to begin development of what it hopes will be a new corporate headquarters at Canopy and Q streets, next to the Hudl headquarters the company also built.
In 2019, South Canopy, which is led by WRK developers Will and Rob Scott, acquired the lot from the JPA in a land swap, where WRK paid $1.55 million and the JPA purchased a lot planned for the future South Haymarket Park.
The lot at Canopy and Q, located a block from the entrance to Pinnacle Bank Arena and backed by the Green 2 parking garage, is the only empty lot remaining in the section of the West Haymarket opened up by moving rail lines.
Olsson has opened two buildings on the block to the south of the Hudl building. South of O Street, construction is underway on the Canopy Park apartments.
The JPA's current agreement requires South Canopy to obtain a building permit for the vacant lot by November and substantially complete the new building's foundation by May 2022.
Chief Assistant City Attorney Chris Connolly, who advises the JPA, said the agreement to be considered at Thursday's meeting was negotiated to give WRK more time to overcome setbacks from the pandemic.
Employees of many of the city's largest downtown companies have yet to return to in-person work.
"We’ve seen numerous developments around town have setbacks and not be able to meet deadlines," Connolly said, adding that the JPA believes South Canopy will be able to meet the proposed extension.
WRK officials didn't respond to a request for comment Friday afternoon.
Without the extension, the JPA could buy the land back, Connolly said.
The new agreement, if approved, would give WRK until May 2029 to complete the foundation with the same repurchase option if construction timelines are not met, according to the agreement.
WRK must still construct a six-story, 100,000-square-foot building that costs at least $15 million, features a public courtyard on the site and has first-floor space for active uses such as a restaurant or retail, according to the agreement.
Previously, Will Scott said plans were for the building to be a mix of retail, office and residential space.
The West Haymarket JPA meets at 2:30 p.m. Thursday.
