NPPD directors, ratepayers question donation from electric co-op to political committee

“It just doesn’t look right to me,” she said.

Current board members from NPPD — which buys and sells power from the cooperative — called the action a “money-laundering scheme with ratepayer dollars,” and alleged it violated Nebraska law prohibiting public money from being used to finance political campaigns.

“I believe it’s illegal to use public funds for the promotion of any candidate or issue,” said Gary Thompson of Clatonia, the board’s past chairman. “You just don’t do that. While (Nebraska Electric Generation and Transmission) is a private entity, they are using — exclusively — public funds to promote specific candidates.”

Precedent exists

In 2014, the Nebraska Supreme Court said radio advertisements paid for by the Northwest Rural Public Power District opposing the development of wind energy in the Panhandle violated a state law because it used public money to oppose a candidate who was pushing for more wind development.

Nebraska statute says “a public official or public employee shall not use or authorize the use of public resources for the purpose of campaigning for or against the nomination or election of a candidate or the qualification, passage or defeat of a ballot question.”

