NPPD directors, ratepayers question donation from electric co-op to political committee

With the 2020 election cycle on the horizon, a political committee organized last year to back candidates for the Nebraska Public Power District board who were in favor of an “all-of-the-above energy mix” rather than renewable resources.
The driving purpose behind Nebraskans for Reliable and Affordable Electricity, according to its website, is to counter the “tens of thousands of dollars in out-of-state money” spent in support of candidates who favor expanding wind and solar generation.
But a startup loan to the committee from Nebraska Electric Generation and Transmission — a private cooperative of rural public power districts — has raised questions from NPPD board members and ratepayers about whether public money is being used to back political campaigns.
According to financial documents filed with the Nebraska Accountability and Disclosure Commission, the co-op, whose day-to-day operations are funded through payments made by member public power districts, paid a $7,500 loan to the committee last year.
Two NPPD board members alleged the action amounted to “a betrayal of the public’s trust,” but the general manager of the cooperative said the loan was made in full compliance with the law.
Nebraskans for Reliable and Affordable Electricity was formed independent of Nebraska Electric Generation and Transmission, said Darin Bloomquist, the cooperative’s general manager, who also serves as an assistant treasurer for the political committee in his individual capacity.
Plus, Bloomquist added, once public power district funds are transferred to the cooperative, it would be no different than a power district paying a tire provider to outfit its utility trucks.
“Once the payment is remitted to me, it is no longer public funds,” Bloomquist said. “We are a private company rendering a service, and this is totally within our purview.”
Ratepayers file complaints
Still, ratepayers from multiple public power districts in the state disagreed, and several filed complaints with the Nebraska Accountability and Disclosure Commission against public power board members who also serve on the cooperative’s board of directors.
Kate High, a Lincoln woman who filed a complaint against a director on the Elkhorn Rural Public Power District board who also serves on Nebraska Electric Generation and Transmission’s board, said she doesn’t believe money she pays to a public utility should be funneled to a political campaign.
“I can’t get my electricity any other place — I’m locked into this,” High said. “That’s my light bill money they are using to make campaign contributions to someone I may or may not support.”
Unless close attention were paid, said Lori Fischer of Shelby, who filed a complaint against a board member on the Polk County Public Power District board, ratepayers might not have any clue how their money was being used.
“It just doesn’t look right to me,” she said.
Current board members from NPPD — which buys and sells power from the cooperative — called the action a “money-laundering scheme with ratepayer dollars,” and alleged it violated Nebraska law prohibiting public money from being used to finance political campaigns.
“I believe it’s illegal to use public funds for the promotion of any candidate or issue,” said Gary Thompson of Clatonia, the board’s past chairman. “You just don’t do that. While (Nebraska Electric Generation and Transmission) is a private entity, they are using — exclusively — public funds to promote specific candidates.”
Precedent exists
In 2014, the Nebraska Supreme Court said radio advertisements paid for by the Northwest Rural Public Power District opposing the development of wind energy in the Panhandle violated a state law because it used public money to oppose a candidate who was pushing for more wind development.
Nebraska statute says “a public official or public employee shall not use or authorize the use of public resources for the purpose of campaigning for or against the nomination or election of a candidate or the qualification, passage or defeat of a ballot question.”
Support Local Journalism
But previous opinions by the Nebraska Attorney General, as well as the agency charged with enforcing campaign finance, lobbying and conflict of interest laws, put forward different interpretations for money transferred from a governmental entity to a private corporation for a legitimate purpose.
The attorney general in 1988 issued an opinion finding electric cooperative corporations such as Nebraska Electric Generation and Transmission were not considered public agencies under state law, and therefore, were not subject to either the Nebraska Open Meetings Act or the Nebraska Political Accountability and Disclosure Act.
A request from state Sen. John McCollister to State Auditor Charlie Janssen seeking an audit of Nebraska Electric Generation and Transmission public and private operations, its membership and “the source of funding for its PAC” was turned down in mid-September due in part to that opinion.
Two years after the attorney general’s finding, the accountability and disclosure commission said nonprofit corporations whose members are governmental bodies could “engage in certain specific activities” such as opposing ballot measures, even though the government bodies themselves were strictly prohibited from doing so.
Advisory Opinion 127, issued in 1990, said a campaign by the Nebraska Technical Community College Association — funded primarily through dues paid by the state’s six community colleges — to oppose a ballot measure to impose a 2% spending lid did not violate state law.
“A private association which receives public funds may use resources and funds which have lost their public identity to support or oppose the qualification, passage or defeat of a ballot question,” the opinion states.
The caveat is, however, that the money has to be paid from a governmental agency to a private association or corporation “for a lawful purpose,” according to Frank Daley, executive director of the accountability and disclosure commission, which will field the complaints filed against public power district board members.
Groups have shared goals
Bloomquist said the money transferred to Nebraska Electric Generation and Transmission is for a legitimate purpose: To provide reliable electricity at an affordable rate to the customers of 19 rural public power districts and a separate electrical co-op.
Nebraskans for Reliable and Affordable Electricity, which shares an address with Nebraska Electric Generation and Transmission and has been granted time at the cooperative’s quarterly board meetings to share updates about the candidates it’s backing, also shares that goal, Bloomquist said.
“We are concerned about outside influences that perhaps don’t have the best interest of Nebraskans at heart,” he said, adding the committee wants to preserve the status quo of utilizing coal, natural gas, nuclear, hydro, wind and solar in combination to power Nebraskans’ homes.
Organizations such as the League of Conservation Voters back candidates who would set the Cornhusker state on a path similar to California, Bloomquist said, pointing to recent blackouts, including during the massive wildfires, as evidence of the unreliability of wind and solar power generation.
Documents from a presentation by Nebraskans for Reliable and Affordable Electricity during a Nebraska Electric Generation and Transmission board meeting earlier this year obtained by the Journal Star identified four candidates as being backed by the state chapter of the League of Conservation Voters.
The same presentation highlighted potential candidates Nebraskans for Reliable and Affordable Electricity solicited to run for the NPPD board in 2020.
Bloomquist said Nebraska Electric Generation and Transmission regularly invites guests to speak to its board of directors “on a variety of topics,” adding the committee update fit within the board's activities.
“We’re not widely known, so if someone has asked, I can’t recall turning somebody down who had a legitimate reason for being in front of my group,” he said.
'They found a loophole'
One of the candidates targeted by Nebraskans for Reliable and Affordable Electricity in this election cycle — Mary Harding of Plattsmouth, first elected to the NPPD board in 2002 — said the cooperative and committee have wrongly characterized members’ positions on renewable energy.
Harding, who is being challenged by Bennet businessman Todd Calfee for the District 1 seat, introduced a resolution to the NPPD board last year to conduct a decarbonization study, she said, which included seeking input from national experts on the future economic risks associated with carbon emissions.
The Omaha Public Power District has announced a goal of zero carbon emissions by 2050, Harding added, calling it an issue NPPD needs to be prepared to guide the state through in the next few decades.
The effort to form a political committee to back candidates it agrees with marks “a complete betrayal of public trust, done in the dark,” Harding added, even if it is legal.
“They found a loophole big enough to drive a truck through, in my opinion,” she said. “But I have never talked to a ratepayer who said, 'Yeah add some money to my bill so you can have a political slush fund.'”
The 2020 Journal Star general election Voter's Guide
Your guide to Lincoln-area and statewide races and ballot questions that will appear on the Nov. 3 general election ballot. Click on a race name to see the candidates and learn about their views on the issues.
Nebraska voters will decide whether to cap the maximum annual rates associated with payday loans at 36% following a successful ballot initiative.
Nebraska voters will determine whether to allow casino gambling to enter the state when they consider a three-pronged initiative on the genera…
Republican Sen. Ben Sasse is seeking reelection to a second six-year term and will face Democratic nominee Chris Janicek of Omaha on the ballot.
Nebraska holds three seats in the U.S. House of Representatives. Eastern Nebraska's 1st District includes Lincoln; the 2nd District includes O…
Southeast Community College is led by an 11-member board of governors that meets on the third Tuesday of every month.
The Lower Platte South Natural Resources District covers about 1,600 square miles in Southeast Nebraska, including most of Lancaster and Cass …
Only one of the two seats on the Lancaster County Board of Commissioners up for election this year features a contested race.
The University of Nebraska Board of Regents consists of eight members elected to serve six-year terms representing districts across the state.
The State Board of Education sets state education policy and regulations, and oversees the Nebraska Department of Education.
Judges in Nebraska are appointed by the governor and then retained by popular vote. It is extremely rare for a sitting judge to be voted out o…
Reach the writer at 402-473-7120 or cdunker@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @ChrisDunkerLJS
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.