 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Not all of Lincoln's StarTran bus fares are lower than pre-pandemic levels

  • 0

A reader — and regular bus rider — pointed out something about the reduced StarTran fares: they’re not all lower than pre-pandemic levels.

During the pandemic, the city used COVID-19 relief funds to offer free bus fares. The recently approved budget reinstated fares, but at lower rates. Those lower rates, however, are for individual fares purchased per ride, not for riders who buy monthly passes.

The 31-day pass for regular riders and para-transit riders remain at the pre-pandemic price of $17 and $34, respectively.

A Lincoln Transportation and Utilities spokeswoman said that’s because the pass prices were in line with what similar-sized cities charged. The individual fares were higher, so the city is now charging 50 cents less for regular rides and a dollar less for para-transit rides.

The 20-ride passes did go down, however, from $33 to $23 for regular rides and $66 to $46 for para-transit rides.

People are also reading…

Reach the writer at 402-473-7226 or mreist@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSreist

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Local government reporter

Margaret Reist is a recovering education reporter now writing about local and county government and the people who live in the city where she was born and raised.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Meghan Markle makes first public comment about Queen Elizabeth II's death

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News