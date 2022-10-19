Not all of Lincoln's StarTran bus fares are lower than pre-pandemic levels

A reader — and regular bus rider — pointed out something about the reduced StarTran fares: they’re not all lower than pre-pandemic levels.

During the pandemic, the city used COVID-19 relief funds to offer free bus fares. The recently approved budget reinstated fares, but at lower rates. Those lower rates, however, are for individual fares purchased per ride, not for riders who buy monthly passes.

The 31-day pass for regular riders and para-transit riders remain at the pre-pandemic price of $17 and $34, respectively.

A Lincoln Transportation and Utilities spokeswoman said that’s because the pass prices were in line with what similar-sized cities charged. The individual fares were higher, so the city is now charging 50 cents less for regular rides and a dollar less for para-transit rides.

The 20-ride passes did go down, however, from $33 to $23 for regular rides and $66 to $46 for para-transit rides.