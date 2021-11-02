Northeast Lincoln residents asked to flush water lines

Residents of northeast Lincoln are being told to flush water lines before use through Thursday.
Lincoln Water System is conducting maintenance on water lines within the area bounded by North 27th and 70th streets, Fletcher Avenue to Holdrege Street.
People who experience discolored water should flush cold water first and wait to use hot water until the color has cleared.
The discoloration is caused by iron and manganese sediments that can come loose during maintenance, according to a city news release.