 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Northeast Lincoln residents asked to flush water lines
0 Comments
editor's pick alert

Northeast Lincoln residents asked to flush water lines

  • Updated
  • 0

Residents of northeast Lincoln are being told to flush water lines before use through Thursday.

Lincoln Water System is conducting maintenance on water lines within the area bounded by North 27th and 70th streets, Fletcher Avenue to Holdrege Street. 

People who experience discolored water should flush cold water first and wait to use hot water until the color has cleared.

The discoloration is caused by iron and manganese sediments that can come loose during maintenance, according to a city news release.

First responders rescue five residents from overnight Lincoln apartment fire
Randolph man killed in industrial accident in Norfolk
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Orthodox patriarch blesses shrine by 9/11 memorial

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Split decision on solar farm planned east of Lincoln
Local Government

Split decision on solar farm planned east of Lincoln

  • Updated

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Commission voted in favor of amending a special permit to allow the part of the proposed solar farm that's in the city's jurisdiction but it failed to approve a special permit for a portion that's in the county's jurisdiction.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News