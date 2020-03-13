You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Northeast Lincoln homeowners net win
View Comments
editor's pick

Northeast Lincoln homeowners net win

{{featured_button_text}}

Future residents of a planned neighborhood southeast of 84th and Adams streets will have to take the long way around after plans to build a sidewalk got axed at Lincoln City Council on Monday.

City planners wanted the future cul-de-sac, called Regent Place, to link up to Windmill Drive via a walkway west of a nearby roundabout. 

But some residents opposed the effort to increase walkability in the area, which is currently undeveloped land.

Britney Bandars said she and her husband bought their home in part because it was an end lot and that came with more privacy.

New downtown apartments for students OK'd; objections raised over $5M TIF incentive

"We feel that having a sidewalk right up in our backyard will take away a lot of that," Bandars said during a City Council meeting March 2.

The Bandars and six other nearby homeowners opposed the planned sidewalk.

Tom Beckius, who represents the developer, said they weren't married to the sidewalk easement. 

They only included it because a city subdivision ordinance requires it, Beckius told the council. 

On Monday, Councilman James Michael Bowers, who represents the northeast quadrant of the city, successfully amended the development plan to remove the sidewalk easement. 

When developers proposed this new subdivision, "the neighbors weren't pushing back on more units going into their neighborhood," Bowers said. "This is not an unrealistic thing to provide for them." 

His motion narrowly passed with Councilmembers Bennie Shobe, Jane Raybould and Sändra Washington opposing the amendment.

Planners give thumbs-up to O Street projects in Lincoln
City Hall: Occasional pop-up skateboard ramps in Lincoln but no showdown like Omaha had
City of Lincoln can't go it alone in tackling housing affordability; draft plan outlines tools to address problem
City hall logo

Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or rjohnson@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSRileyJohnson.

View Comments
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News