Nolte says he won't seek reelection for Lancaster County clerk

Lancaster County Clerk Dan Nolte announced Wednesday he won't seek reelection in 2022.

Nolte, 64, was first elected to the county office in 2006 and won three subsequent elections, including most recently in 2018.

The registered Democrat said he mulled over the decision to step down for months and believed it was time.

"I decided that I have accomplished what I set out to do in serving as clerk, and that it is time to seek other challenges," Nolte said in a statement.

In a news release, Nolte said he worked to make property valuation protests easier to file and marriage licenses more convenient to obtain.

He also touted enhancements made to the county website allowing for budget information to be easier to find.

"I think that has been a fantastic service to assist people in understanding county expenses," Nolte said.

Candidates can file to run for Lancaster County clerk beginning Dec. 1.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7120 or cdunker@journalstar.com. On Twitter @ChrisDunkerLJS

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.