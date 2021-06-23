 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nolte says he won't seek re-election for Lancaster County clerk
0 Comments
editor's pick

Nolte says he won't seek re-election for Lancaster County clerk

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Lancaster County Clerk Dan Nolte announced Wednesday he won't seek re-election in 2022.

Nolte, 64, was first elected to the county office in 2006 and won three subsequent elections, including most recently in 2018.

Dan Nolte

Dan Nolte

The registered Democrat said he mulled over the decision to step down for months and believed it was time.

"I decided that I have accomplished what I set out to do in serving as clerk, and that it is time to seek other challenges," Nolte said in a statement.

In a news release, Nolte said he worked to make property valuation protests easier to file and marriage licenses more convenient to obtain.

Lancaster County property owners reminded of June 30 protest deadline

He also touted enhancements made to the county website allowing for budget information to be easier to find.

"I think that has been a fantastic service to assist people in understanding county expenses," Nolte said.

Candidates can file to run for Lancaster County clerk beginning Dec. 1.

Housing market led to valuation increases for many Lancaster County property owners
City Hall: Trabert Hall project lands $3.1M award, a 'big deal' for CenterPointe

Reach the writer at 402-473-7120 or cdunker@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @ChrisDunkerLJS

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden mourns former Virginia Senator John Warner

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News