No driver's license necessary to use Lincoln's electric scooters

Scooter riders in Lincoln can now prove they’re 18 years old — a requirement of the ordinance that made a pilot scooter program permanent — using a state ID or a driver’s license.

The change, approved Monday by the City Council, was an effort to be more inclusive, acknowledging there may be people able to ride scooters who don’t have a driver’s license.

It wasn’t unanimous, however.

Even though he appreciated the effort to be more inclusive, Councilman Tom Beckius said he voted against the amendment because he’s concerned people who’ve never had a driver’s license might not understand the rules of the road.

Councilman Richard Meginnis voted no, he said, because he thinks the age limit should be 16, not 18. If 16 is old enough to get a driver’s license, he said, it should be old enough to operate a scooter.

