editor's pick

No driver's license necessary to use Lincoln's electric scooters

Scooters

Riding on an electric scooter, Alberto Flores (left) leads his friends on October 2, 2021 across the intersection of Ninth and P streets. Lincoln City Council voted Monday to allow scooter riders to prove they’re 18 years old using a state ID or a driver’s license.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star

Local government reporter

Margaret Reist is a recovering education reporter now writing about local and county government and the people who live in the city where she was born and raised.

Scooter riders in Lincoln can now prove they’re 18 years old — a requirement of the ordinance that made a pilot scooter program permanent — using a state ID or a driver’s license.

The change, approved Monday by the City Council, was an effort to be more inclusive, acknowledging there may be people able to ride scooters who don’t have a driver’s license.

It wasn’t unanimous, however.

Even though he appreciated the effort to be more inclusive, Councilman Tom Beckius said he voted against the amendment because he’s concerned people who’ve never had a driver’s license might not understand the rules of the road.

Councilman Richard Meginnis voted no, he said, because he thinks the age limit should be 16, not 18. If 16 is old enough to get a driver’s license, he said, it should be old enough to operate a scooter.

City wants to make scooters permanent mode of transportation in downtown area
City Hall: Lincoln extends electric scooter program downtown until at least end of year

