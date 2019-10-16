A lead consulting group for the city's planned improvements at 14th Street and Old Cheney Road pushed back Wednesday on a proposal to delay construction of the elevated roundabout and redirect its funding.
At a Lincoln Chamber of Commerce forum on growth, JEO Consulting Group officials said building the seven-intersection transformation over the next two years wouldn't cause traffic conflict with the state's work on the South Beltway.
They have spoken a handful of times with state officials who recently sought bids for the South Beltway project. The planned phased construction at 14th and Old Cheney can keep the project on schedule and allow traffic access to businesses in the area, officials said.
"There simply is no conflict with these projects being constructed simultaneously," Steven Wolf of JEO said.
The reassurances came less than a week ahead of the Lincoln City Council's public hearing Monday on Councilman Richard Meginnis' ordinance seeking to remove the $36 million project from the city's capital improvement program, an approved schedule of large street projects with identified funding.
City officials were ready to put the project out for bids last week but have since held off to see what happens with Meginnis' proposal, which would send $19.4 million in planned funding for 14th and Old Cheney to instead fund street repairs over the next three years.
Meginnis declined to make a statement at the forum.
In an interview afterward, the new councilman said the forum provided more information and was good for transparency, but it didn't alleviate the concerns he has about building this at the same time the state builds the South Beltway.
Since introducing his ordinance, he has declined to comment on whether he believes the design is the best solution to the traffic problems at that intersection.
"I just don't think at this time we need to be spending that kind of money not knowing how the beltway will affect it," Meginnis said.
So far, the city has spent $6 million and another $3.9 million has been directed to be spent on the project, Lincoln Transportation and Utilities officials said.
Delaying the project several years may mean paying more for the same construction as inflation drives the cost to build large infrastructure projects up an average of 5% a year, JEO officials said.
Cost estimates for the project have risen from $10 million in July 2015, when then-Mayor Chris Beutler picked the design, to $36 million.
City officials have said they believe when bids come back for this effort the proposals to build it will likely exceed the $36 million budget.
In that scenario, the city would look for additional funds, scale back the planned improvements or shelve the plan altogether, interim Transportation and Utilities Director Tom Casady told the forum crowd.
Peter Katt of Legacy Homes, who attended the forum, said he believed the project may well exceed $50 million and asked if the city can afford to invest so much money into one area.
"We are constrained with road dollars," Katt said. "We have more needs than we can do."
JEO officials estimated the project investment would return $212 million to the community by 2045, accounting for the time and fuel expense for drivers stuck in traffic there.
Each day, about 39,000 vehicles pass through the intersection, and JEO Consulting Group projects the traffic volume in that area will rise to 59,000 by 2045 with or without the South Beltway's construction.
The improvements would also reduce potential for crashes by 51%, Josh Polik of JEO told the audience of about 50.
"I just can’t get my hands around the fact that we’re willing to risk (drivers' safety) to spread money over all the other parts of town," said Paul Ahrendt, who has lived in the nearby Salt Valley View neighborhood since 1972.
The self-described fiscal conservative moved to Ninth Street and Old Cheney Road when the biggest problem was the dustiness because Old Cheney was a dirt road.
Since then, the growing traffic volume there has made driving hazardous in the area, he said.
Two people have been killed in crashes at the intersection since 2002, according JEO.
In the past two decades, Ahrendt said three of his relatives have been involved in crashes there.
While he hasn't always been a fan of roundabouts, Ahrendt had a circular drive built in his own driveway so he wouldn't have to back out onto Old Cheney Road. His neighbors with standard driveways "play Russian roulette," he said.
His street would have lighter traffic, more akin to a residential street, in the planned improvements.
Old Cheney Road west of Warlick Boulevard would be closed at First Street and the addition of a new street west of Christ Place Church would connect Old Cheney Road to Warlick Boulevard via a roundabout.
Ahrendt plans to testify against Meginnis' proposal at the City Council meeting Monday, the fourth public hearing on the 14th and Old Cheney project.
Any vote on Meginnis' ordinance wouldn't occur until later this month.
But if Meginnis withdraws or shelves his proposal after Monday's hearing, the project could be put out for bids immediately, and construction could begin as soon as next summer.