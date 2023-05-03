Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird, fresh off a reelection victory Tuesday, announced T.J. McDowell Jr. will be her new chief of staff.

McDowell has been an advisor on Gaylor Baird’s staff since March 2022, leading the city’s One Lincoln initiative to foster equity, diversity and inclusion.

He will replace Jennifer Williams, who has been chief of staff since May 2019 — the beginning of the mayor's first term. Her last day will be May 15 and McDowell will assume his new role the next day.

“Jennifer has been an invaluable leader and my trusted partner in public service at City Hall over the past four years," Gaylor Baird said. "Lincoln is better for having enjoyed her smart, savvy approach to achieving meaningful results for our residents, driven by a deep love of her hometown."

Gaylor Baird beat former state Sen. Suzanne Geist with 54% of the vote Tuesday following a heated race.

Before he joined the mayor’s staff, McDowell was assistant vice chancellor for student affairs for student life and leadership at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. He worked at both Nebraska Wesleyan University and Lincoln Public Schools before he joined UNL.

McDowell also served as the executive director of the Clyde Malone Community Center, program manager at the Community Health Endowment, executive director of the Lighthouse and director of education outreach at Lincoln Action Program.

“T.J. is a recognized and accomplished leader on my staff and across the community, and we are excited for what he will deliver for Lincoln in this new role,” Gaylor Baird said. “His experience serving our community in the education and nonprofit sectors is significant. His vast network will strengthen our work to create a more successful, secure and shared future.”

McDowell also volunteers on the boards of the Cooper Foundation, the Foundation for Educational Services, and the Nebraska Children and Families Foundation.

