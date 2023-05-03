Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird, fresh off a reelection victory Tuesday, announced T.J. McDowell Jr. will be her new chief of staff.
McDowell has been an advisor on Gaylor Baird’s staff since March 2022, leading the city’s One Lincoln initiative to foster equity, diversity and inclusion.
He will replace Jennifer Williams, who has been chief of staff since May 2019 — the beginning of the mayor's first term. Her last day will be May 15 and McDowell will assume his new role the next day.
“Jennifer has been an invaluable leader and my trusted partner in public service at City Hall over the past four years," Gaylor Baird said. "Lincoln is better for having enjoyed her smart, savvy approach to achieving meaningful results for our residents, driven by a deep love of her hometown."
Gaylor Baird beat former state Sen. Suzanne Geist with 54% of the vote Tuesday following a heated race.
Before he joined the mayor’s staff, McDowell was assistant vice chancellor for student affairs for student life and leadership at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. He worked at both Nebraska Wesleyan University and Lincoln Public Schools before he joined UNL.
McDowell also served as the executive director of the Clyde Malone Community Center, program manager at the Community Health Endowment, executive director of the Lighthouse and director of education outreach at Lincoln Action Program.
“T.J. is a recognized and accomplished leader on my staff and across the community, and we are excited for what he will deliver for Lincoln in this new role,” Gaylor Baird said. “His experience serving our community in the education and nonprofit sectors is significant. His vast network will strengthen our work to create a more successful, secure and shared future.”
McDowell also volunteers on the boards of the Cooper Foundation, the Foundation for Educational Services, and the Nebraska Children and Families Foundation.
Mayor Gaylor Baird wins second term; details emerge in police-involved shooting; Nebraska senator not budging on abortion.
Photos: Scenes from Lincoln's May 2 General Election
Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird gives a speech after winning reelection on Tuesday at the DelRay Ballroom.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird hugs supporters as she enters an election night party for Democrats on Tuesday at the DelRay Ballroom.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird hugs her supporters as she enters an election night party for Democrats on Tuesday at the DelRay Ballroom.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
City Council district 3 candidate Justin Carlson talks with supporters during an election night party for Democrats on Tuesday at the DelRay Ballroom.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird speaks with supporters as she makes her rounds around an election night party for Democrats on Tuesday at the DelRay Ballroom.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird is embraced by Sen. George Dungan as she enters an election night party for Democrats on Tuesday at the DelRay Ballroom.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Adam Morfeld is hugged by Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird as she enters an election night party for Democrats on Tuesday DelRay Ballroom.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln Board of Education district 2 candidate Piyush Srivastav speaks with voters and supporters during an election night party for Democrats on Tuesday at the DelRay Ballroom.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln Board of Education district 4 candidate Annie Mumgaard speaks to supporters during an election night party for Democrats on Tuesday at the DelRay Ballroom.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
An election night party hosted by Democrats underway on Tuesday at the DelRay Ballroom.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln mayoral candidate Suzanne Geist embraces Tricia Nangkalaphivath as former Lincoln City Councilman Jon Camp (third from left) greets Gov. Jim Pillen during a Republican watch party Tuesday at Rosie's Downtown.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln mayoral candidate Suzanne Geist embraces supporter Deb Portz during a Republican watch party Tuesday at Rosie's Downtown.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
From left, Bill Zuspan and Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner greet Lincoln City Council district 2 candidate Tom Duden during a Republican watch party Tuesday at Rosie's Downtown.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln mayoral candidate Suzanne Geist talks with Gov. Jim Pillen during a Republican watch party Tuesday at Rosie's Downtown.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln mayoral candidate Suzanne Geist talks with supporter Deb Portz during a Republican watch party Tuesday at Rosie's Downtown.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
A scene from the Republican election night watch party Tuesday at Rosie's Downtown.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln City Council district 1 candidate Taylor Wyatt speaks during a Republican election watch party Tuesday at Rosie's Downtown.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Attorney General Mike Hilgers (right) greets Lincoln City Council district 2 candidate Tom Duden during a Republican election night watch party Tuesday at Rosie's Downtown.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln City Council district 3 candidate Elina Newman speaks during a Republican election watch party Tuesday at Rosie's Downtown.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Lincoln City Council district 3 candidate Wayne Reinwald speaks during a Republican election watch party Tuesday at Rosie's Downtown.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln City Council district 2 candidate Bailey Feit speaks with supporters during an election night party for Democrats on Tuesday at the DelRay Ballroom.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
An election night party hosted by Democrats is underway inside the DelRay Ballroom on Tuesday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
An election night party hosted by Democrats is underway inside the DelRay Ballroom on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
City Council candidate Brodey Weber speaks with supporters during an election night party for Democrats on Tuesday at the DelRay Ballroom in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
A voter cast their ballot on Tuesday at Eastridge Presbyterian Church.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Leo Otteman entertains himself with nearby power cable while and Ellie Otteman watches their mother Leslie as she casts her ballot on Tuesday at Eastridge Presbyterian Church.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
A voter, who did not wish to be identified, uses a polling booth to cast their ballot on Tuesday at College View Church.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Hendrik Viljoen fills in their ballot at a polling booth on Tuesday at the Auld Pavilion Rec Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Blanco Sanchez is joined by his son in a stroller as he votes in Tuesday at College View Church.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Voters from different districts are separated on either side of a board as they cast their votes on Tuesday at the Auld Pavilion Rec Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln mayoral candidate Suzanne Geist delivers a concession speech at the Republican election night watch party Tuesday at Rosie's Downtown.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln mayoral candidate Suzanne Geist speaks on stage next to her husband Mark Geist at the Republican election night watch party Tuesday at Rosie's Downtown.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln mayoral candidate Suzanne Geist embraces husband Mark Geist after delivering her concession speech at the Republican election night watch party Tuesday at Rosie's Downtown.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln City Council candidate Tom Duden (right) embraces his wife Ronda Duden after at a Republican election night watch party Tuesday at Rosie's Downtown.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln City Council candidate Tom Duden (right) embraces his wife Ronda Duden (center), along with his brother-in-law Rob Treptow at a Republican election night watch party Tuesday at Rosie's Downtown.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
District 2 school board candidate Piyush Srivastav gives a speech following his election win during an election night party for Democrats on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at the DelRay Ballroom in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln City Council candidate Justin Carlson gives a speech following his election win during an election night party for Democrats on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at the DelRay Ballroom in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
City Council candidate Brodey Weber gives a speech following his win during an election night party for Democrats on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at the DelRay Ballroom in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Contact the writer at
mreist@journalstar.com or 402-473-7226. On Twitter at @LJSReist.
