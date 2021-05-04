Newcomer Beckius beats Christensen, joins incumbents Shobe, Washington on Lincoln City Council

The City Council gained a Democrat Tuesday, with Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Commission member Tom Beckius beating two-term Republican Roy Christensen.
Democratic incumbent Sändra Washington was the top vote-getter, followed by Beckius, who outdid Democrat incumbent Bennie Shobe by close to 1,300 votes.
Christensen, who’s been a conservative voice on the council, prioritizing public safety and fiscally conservative policies, came in fourth, behind Shobe.
“I’m grateful for the opportunity I’ve had to serve for eight years,” he said late Tuesday. “I suspect my life will be a little simpler now.”
One of the big differences, he said, is that Democrats have about 6,200 more permanent absentee ballots, and those residents are much more likely to vote, giving the Democratic candidates an edge.
Challenger Mary Hilton, who has been involved in Republican politics advocating for issues and candidates for years, came in fifth, followed by political newcomer Eric Burling, who owns an education consulting business.
Democrats tend to vote early, and, not surprisingly, early votes favored them, with Washington, Beckius and Shobe coming out on top.
While in-person voting heavily favored Republicans — more than double the number of voters who went to the polls voted for Christensen and Hilton than the Democratic candidates — it didn’t overcome the ballots returned early.
The Democratic candidates said it’s hard to know how the 6-1 party split will change the dynamics of the council, but Washington stressed the existing council has always been collegial and professional, and she feels strongly that she was elected to represent all Lincoln residents, not just those who voted for her.
“Even though voters made a choice … we cannot let ourselves only listen to the people who agree with us. It’s more important now than ever that we reach out to people who don’t agree with us, who have a different perspective.”
All Republicans candidates gathered at Suite One Eleven in Clocktower, while the Democratic candidates and their supporters gathered at Tavern on the Square in the Haymarket, where the mood went from cautiously optimistic to celebratory.
“I’m excited at the response of Lincoln voters,” said Beckius. “I’m excited to ... get to work here shortly.”
Shobe said he was shocked, humbled and thrilled to death, but surprised in-person voting wasn’t a little higher.
“I’m excited Lincoln voters appear to like what I’ve done for the last four years and I look forward to doing it for another four,” he said. “The thing I think worked in my favor is I want to make sure everyone is included in the conversation. I tried hard to be more inclusive of all cultures, economic levels and from both sides of the aisle.”
Washington said she’s amazed and happy with the results.
“This is really great for Lincoln and I am thrilled to be able to work with Tom Beckius and Bennie Shobe.”
A total of 33,604 early ballots were returned, and 18,937 voters came to the polls Tuesday, bringing voter turnout to 29%.
In the April primary, more than two-thirds of the 44,725 votes were cast early, a 25% voter turnout. That compared to 42% in May 2020 and a record 78% in November.
The crowded primary — with 12 candidates vying for three spots — was narrowed to six, with the three incumbents the top vote-getters. But it was a narrow field separating the winners.
The Republicans, especially newcomers Hilton and Burling, campaigned in part on wanting to make the council more representative of Lincoln and act as a check on Democratic Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird. Both opposed many of the city's pandemic responses.
Beckius owns a real estate brokerage firm and is on the Lincoln-Lancaster Planning Commission and this is the first time he’s run for office.
Shobe, a program analyst for the state, won his second term to the council.
Washington, who worked for the National Forest Service for 25 years, was on the planning commission before being appointed to replace Gaylor Baird when she became mayor.
The three at-large seats represent the entire city. The winners will join four council members who represent equally populated districts. Members are paid $24,000 for what is considered a part-time job.
Top Journal Star photos for April
Top Journal Star photos for April
Top Journal Star photos for April
Top Journal Star photos for April
Top Journal Star photos for April
Top Journal Star photos for April
Top Journal Star photos for April
Top Journal Star photos for April
Top Journal Star photos for April
Top Journal Star photos for April
Top Journal Star photos for April
Top Journal Star photos for April
Top Journal Star photos for April
Top Journal Star photos for April
Top Journal Star photos for April
Top Journal Star photos for April
Top Journal Star photos for April
Top Journal Star photos for April
Top Journal Star photos for April
Top Journal Star photos for April
Top Journal Star photos for April
Top Journal Star photos for April
Top Journal Star photos for April
Top Journal Star photos for April
Top Journal Star photos for April
Top Journal Star photos for April
Top Journal Star photos for April
Top Journal Star photos for April
Top Journal Star photos for April
Top Journal Star photos for April
Top Journal Star photos for April
Top Journal Star photos for April
Top Journal Star photos for April
Top Journal Star photos for April
Top Journal Star photos for April
Top Journal Star photos for April
Top Journal Star photos for April
Top Journal Star photos for April
Top Journal Star photos for April
Top Journal Star photos for April
Top Journal Star photos for April
Top Journal Star photos for April
Top Journal Star photos for April
Reach the writer at 402-473-7226 or mreist@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSreist