Newcomer Beckius beats Christensen, joins incumbents Shobe, Washington on Lincoln City Council

The Democratic candidates said it’s hard to know how the 6-1 party split will change the dynamics of the council, but Washington stressed the existing council has always been collegial and professional, and she feels strongly that she was elected to represent all Lincoln residents, not just those who voted for her.

“Even though voters made a choice … we cannot let ourselves only listen to the people who agree with us. It’s more important now than ever that we reach out to people who don’t agree with us, who have a different perspective.”

All Republicans candidates gathered at Suite One Eleven in Clocktower, while the Democratic candidates and their supporters gathered at Tavern on the Square in the Haymarket, where the mood went from cautiously optimistic to celebratory.

“I’m excited at the response of Lincoln voters,” said Beckius. “I’m excited to ... get to work here shortly.”

Shobe said he was shocked, humbled and thrilled to death, but surprised in-person voting wasn’t a little higher.