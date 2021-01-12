New video shows plans for $200M casino at Lincoln horse track

Developers of a $200 million casino and hotel envisioned for the Lincoln Race Course released an early glimpse of their plans on Tuesday, showing off a gaming floor with slot machines and table games.

A 3D rendering from WarHorse gaming also features a hotel with rooms overlooking the horse track located southwest of U.S. 77 and West Denton Road.

Announced in a news release, the video provides aerial views of the complex and an interior view of the casino.

WarHorse Gaming, a subsidiary of the Winnebago Tribe's Ho-Chunk Inc., is partnering with the Nebraska Horsemen's Benevolent and Protective Association to operate casino gaming at tracks in Lincoln, at Horsemen's Park in Omaha and Atokad Downs in South Sioux City.

Shortly after voters in November approved constitutional amendments to legalize casino gambling at Nebraska horse tracks, officials eyed Lincoln Race Course as the location best poised to capitalize because of its new, expanded horse track, proximity to a populous city and distance from competing casinos.