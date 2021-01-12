 Skip to main content
New video shows plans for $200M casino at Lincoln horse track
New video shows plans for $200M casino at Lincoln horse track

Warhorse Gaming - Lincoln Casino / Racecourse from LSE Architects, Inc. on Vimeo.

Developers of a $200 million casino and hotel envisioned for the Lincoln Race Course released an early glimpse of their plans on Tuesday, showing off a gaming floor with slot machines and table games.

A 3D rendering from WarHorse gaming also features a hotel with rooms overlooking the horse track located southwest of U.S. 77 and West Denton Road.

Announced in a news release, the video provides aerial views of the complex and an interior view of the casino. 

WarHorse Gaming, a subsidiary of the Winnebago Tribe's Ho-Chunk Inc., is partnering with the Nebraska Horsemen's Benevolent and Protective Association to operate casino gaming at tracks in Lincoln, at Horsemen's Park in Omaha and Atokad Downs in South Sioux City.

Shortly after voters in November approved constitutional amendments to legalize casino gambling at Nebraska horse tracks, officials eyed Lincoln Race Course as the location best poised to capitalize because of its new, expanded horse track, proximity to a populous city and distance from competing casinos. 

"Although we're still early in the process, it's exciting to see the potential of a world-class gaming operation for the city of Lincoln and state of Nebraska," said Lance Morgan, President and CEO of Ho-Chunk, in the release. "Our goal is to build a top-notch facility that compliments horse racing while at the same time offering a resort style casino/hotel on the property." 

Once the casino and hotel are finished, WarHorse could bring as many as 925 jobs to the city while generating as much as $15 million in state and local tax revenue annually, according to project officials.

Casino gambling is expected to begin in part later this year with full expansion anticipated in 2022, though the state has yet to formally establish the regulatory commission overseeing casino gambling. 

