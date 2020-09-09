New team to coordinate state's response to wildfires, floods

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It took more than two dozen agencies to fight the Hubbard Gap Fire that burned 4,000 acres in the Wildcat Hills in Banner County last month.

Officials on the ground said it could have been much worse -- up to 10,000 acres, possibly -- had it not been for the teamwork between local and state agencies to contain the blaze on the ground and from the air.

Gov. Pete Ricketts said the response illustrates the capabilities of a new incident management team, which he highlighted Wednesday during a weekly news conference. The new state disaster response team will be responsible for coordinating efforts in the wake of wildfires, floods and other disasters.

The team includes representatives from the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency, the Nebraska National Guard, State Fire Marshal and Nebraska State Forester, as well as personnel assigned to command, operations, finance and logistics who will support local agencies and take over the response if needed.

"This is really a capacity we've not had before in the state that will help us really fill in the gap for those emergencies, when managing the emergencies is going to be bigger than the local resources can handle," Ricketts said. "They are all going to still be supporting the local resources."