New short-term rental rules for Lincoln are friendlier to off-site owners

New proposed rules for short-term rental properties such as Airbnb houses or VRBO condos in Lincoln nix controversial plans to require the owner to live in the rental some of the time.

A residency mandate previously included in rules proposed last year prompted criticism from short-term rental owners in Lincoln, who called the requirement overreach.

Prior to the pandemic, the city held two open house meetings on the city's draft regulations and heard from opponents and supporters of the rules.

"Many felt it was too restrictive for operators who want to rent dwellings other than their home," Rachel Jones, a Lincoln-Lancaster County planner wrote in a memo on the new changes. "Comments were also received in support of the requirement from neighborhood representatives and those living near (short-term rentals) who felt it was important for protecting quality of life and reducing the potential impact of rentals."

The city put forth the new rules Monday as a compromise between operators and their neighbors with the scrapped residency mandate replaced by a buffer zone meant to space the properties out.

Lincoln had as many as 200 unique rentals operating as of January, according to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Department.

