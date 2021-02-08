New short-term rental rules for Lincoln are friendlier to off-site owners

New proposed rules for short-term rental properties such as Airbnb houses or VRBO condos in Lincoln nix controversial plans to require the owner to live in the rental some of the time.
A residency mandate previously included in rules proposed last year prompted criticism from short-term rental owners in Lincoln, who called the requirement overreach.
Prior to the pandemic, the city held two open house meetings on the city's draft regulations and heard from opponents and supporters of the rules.
"Many felt it was too restrictive for operators who want to rent dwellings other than their home," Rachel Jones, a Lincoln-Lancaster County planner wrote in a memo on the new changes. "Comments were also received in support of the requirement from neighborhood representatives and those living near (short-term rentals) who felt it was important for protecting quality of life and reducing the potential impact of rentals."
The city put forth the new rules Monday as a compromise between operators and their neighbors with the scrapped residency mandate replaced by a buffer zone meant to space the properties out.
Lincoln had as many as 200 unique rentals operating as of January, according to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Department.
Complaints over short-term rental properties in the city began piling up, with neighbors reporting problems with wild parties and turnover at the properties disrupting their neighborhoods, according to Chief Assistant City Attorney Chris Connolly.
A state law enacted in 2019 barred cities from banning short-term rentals, and that change prompted the city to create its own rules.
Prior to the state law, Lincoln allowed short-term rentals under a zoning law called home occupation, which lets people run a business in their home so long as it only uses 20% of the space.
Lincoln's first set of rules would have made operators show proof they live in the short-term rental at least six months out of the year, a mandate used in cities such as Madison, Wisconsin; Denver; Boulder, Colorado; and Oklahoma City, according to a city policy analysis.
The new rules instead require short-term rentals be 600 feet apart from each other, but they would allow existing operators four weeks to apply and receive a license even if they're within that buffer zone, according to the rules.
After time for public comment, the Planning Department will finalize rules, which will be considered by the Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Commission and later the City Council.
To view and comment on the proposed rules, visit Lincoln.ne.gov and search the keywords "short-term rentals."
PHOTOFILES: EARLY LINCOLN HOTELS AND MOTELS
Savoy Hotel
Capital Hotel
Arlington Hotel
Lindell Hotel
Hotel Nebraskan
Pershing Hotel
Sam Lawrence Hotel
Savoy Hotel
The Grand Hotel
Victoria Hotel
Original Cornhusker Hotel
Clayton House Motel
Crossroads Motor Hotel
Hilton Hotel
House of Hospitality
Nebraskan Hotel
Colonial Inn Motel
The Russian Inn
Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or rjohnson@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSRileyJohnson.