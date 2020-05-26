New program seeks to pair more Lincoln renters with lawyers as city anticipates eviction increase

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

A new program will help more Lincoln tenants facing eviction have free legal representation in court as advocacy organizations anticipate an increase in evictions next month, Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird announced Tuesday.

The Tenant Assistance Project will pair residents with volunteer attorneys, trained to provide limited representation in court, she said.

The project was developed by the University of Nebraska College of Law's Civil Clinic, the Volunteer Lawyers Project, Legal Aid of Nebraska, the Lincoln Commission on Human Rights and Nebraska Appleseed, the mayor said.

It comes as Gov. Pete Ricketts' executive order placing a moratorium on certain evictions is set to expire.

During the pandemic, evictions have continued in Lancaster County Court.

Civil proceedings do not guarantee the right to an attorney, and while several organizations provide legal assistance to renters, many go through an eviction hearing without a lawyer, the mayor said.

"A right to an attorney is a right to a fighting chance," Gaylor Baird said.