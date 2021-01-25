New parking ban plan in effect in Lincoln is aiming for more compliance, clearer streets

The city has thrown out the old snowstorm parking dance that required residents to shuffle their cars from one side of the street to the other to keep up with the residential parking ban.
Instead, a new change limits the parking ban to one side of the street.
For 2021 and other years ending in an odd number, parking on the odd-numbered side of the street is prohibited while crews work. Monday's snowstorm marked the first time the city implemented a residential parking ban under the new rules.
"What we’re hoping for with this change is to make parking bans more easily understood," said Tim Byrne, who oversees winter storm operations for Lincoln Transportation and Utilities.
The residential parking ban is separate from the snow emergency designation that bans parking on both sides of all arterial streets, including bus and school routes.
Previously, residential parking bans would start on one side of the street, depending on whether the date of the storm was an even or odd number, then switch afterward. However, Lincoln Transportation and Utilities officials learned residents found the bans confusing and that they slowed operations.
This season, the city has also deployed private contractors to plow residential streets during big storms in an effort to get side streets into driving condition sooner than they had previously when the city's crews plowed them once they finished arterial and bus routes.
Before the change, it could take as long as three days after snowfall stopped to finish the first pass on residential streets, and then crews would need to wait eight hours to give residents time to move their cars to the other side of the street for the second pass, Byrne said.
Snow often packed down too much to make the plowing effective.
"We are generally not yielding much benefit on that second pass," Byrne said.
A task force that studied the issue recommended the ban change to one side of the street for a year as a means to allow faster residential plowing response, ensure greater compliance with bans and provide residents and emergency responders better mobility.
On Monday, some Lincoln neighborhoods saw contractors at work on their streets even before the snow ended, Byrne said.
Lincoln Transportation and Utilities officials expect that using contractors to help clear streets will cost about the same as previous city-led residential operations but will deliver more timely help, he said.
Cost figures for the new program are not yet available, but officials estimate each hour of city snow-fighting under the new public-private operation model to run $148 per vehicle.
Monday's fleet included over 100 crews, with residential plowing beginning at 8 a.m.
City parking garages opened their stalls to residents for free from 2 p.m. Monday through 9 a.m. Tuesday to help out people affected by the various parking bans.
Byrne said he hopes people will heed the ban so their streets can get the best level of attention possible during snowstorms like Monday's.
"Just give our snow fighters room to clear the way,” Byrne said.
