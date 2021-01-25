New parking ban plan in effect in Lincoln is aiming for more compliance, clearer streets

The city has thrown out the old snowstorm parking dance that required residents to shuffle their cars from one side of the street to the other to keep up with the residential parking ban.

Instead, a new change limits the parking ban to one side of the street.

For 2021 and other years ending in an odd number, parking on the odd-numbered side of the street is prohibited while crews work. Monday's snowstorm marked the first time the city implemented a residential parking ban under the new rules.

"What we’re hoping for with this change is to make parking bans more easily understood," said Tim Byrne, who oversees winter storm operations for Lincoln Transportation and Utilities.

The residential parking ban is separate from the snow emergency designation that bans parking on both sides of all arterial streets, including bus and school routes.

Previously, residential parking bans would start on one side of the street, depending on whether the date of the storm was an even or odd number, then switch afterward. However, Lincoln Transportation and Utilities officials learned residents found the bans confusing and that they slowed operations.