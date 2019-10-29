A $1.6 million effort to build new baseball and softball fields in Malcolm received a $100,000 boost from the Lancaster County Board on Tuesday.
The commissioners approved a grant of lodging tax funds to pay for perimeter fencing around the two ballfields aimed at easing the strain on the town's existing field and meeting increased demand, according to the Malcolm Youth Sports Association.
In 2016, the association proposed building new ballfields because 18 teams share the town's only field, holding as many as 26 practices a week and playing up to 23 games weekly, association President Matt Thieman said.
"Our one field is getting tired," Thieman said.
Commissioner Christa Yoakum, who represents Malcolm, applauded the community support the project has received, including in-kind and monetary donations.
Including this grant, the association has raised $700,000 to build the ballfields, Thieman said.
The grant request for the funds, which are collected from hotel guests in the county, was approved by the county's Visitors Promotion Committee.
Along with chain-link perimeter fencing, the grant will help pay for netting on backstops of both fields, according to the proposal.
The new ballfields and a 220-stall parking lot will sit on 12 acres just south of the current field at Northwest 105th Street and West McKelvie Road.
Interested donors can give online at Malcolmfieldofdreams.com.
The land for the new ballfields has been graded, and they're expected to be ready for play next fall, Thieman said.