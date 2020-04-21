You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
New Lincoln program aims to pair homebound seniors with volunteers
View Comments
editor's pick

New Lincoln program aims to pair homebound seniors with volunteers

City logo
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star

City leaders hope homebound seniors find short-term assistance and a lasting connection in a new volunteer program.

NeighborLNK will directly match adult volunteers with seniors over the age of 60 or residents who are homebound because of disabilities. 

Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said volunteers can help the participant with groceries, medication or just listen in a time of social isolation.

"We in Lincoln have the power to reach out and let our seniors and other homebound neighbors know that, just because they live alone, they need not feel alone," the mayor said.

Lincoln nearing 100 confirmed COVID-19 cases

To participate in the free program, call 402-441-7575 or visit the city's website, Lincoln.ne.gov, to fill out an application.

Volunteers must be over 19 years old, sign a waiver and complete online training.  

Councilwoman Tammy Ward, who previously led the Seniors Foundation, said the need may be great now but its importance stretches beyond this pandemic. 

"My hope is that connections fostered by this program last well beyond COVID-19," Ward said.

Proposal seeks to redevelop downtown Lincoln block into high-rise apartment building
Three Lincoln council members sit out first virtual meeting

Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or rjohnson@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSRileyJohnson.

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News