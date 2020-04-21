New Lincoln program aims to pair homebound seniors with volunteers

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

City leaders hope homebound seniors find short-term assistance and a lasting connection in a new volunteer program.

NeighborLNK will directly match adult volunteers with seniors over the age of 60 or residents who are homebound because of disabilities.

Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said volunteers can help the participant with groceries, medication or just listen in a time of social isolation.

"We in Lincoln have the power to reach out and let our seniors and other homebound neighbors know that, just because they live alone, they need not feel alone," the mayor said.

To participate in the free program, call 402-441-7575 or visit the city's website, Lincoln.ne.gov, to fill out an application.

Volunteers must be over 19 years old, sign a waiver and complete online training.

Councilwoman Tammy Ward, who previously led the Seniors Foundation, said the need may be great now but its importance stretches beyond this pandemic.

"My hope is that connections fostered by this program last well beyond COVID-19," Ward said.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or rjohnson@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSRileyJohnson.

