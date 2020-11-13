New Lincoln pandemic restrictions order earlier bar closures, youth sports to cease for 3 weeks

Local health officials seeking to tamp down coronavirus spread in Lincoln will mandate bars and restaurants close earlier each night and will also prohibit all youth sports practices and games for the next three weeks, the Journal Star has learned.

Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department's new health directives take effect Monday and last until Dec. 7.

Under the new pandemic rules, alcohol sales at local bars must end at 10 p.m., and restaurants can serve diners until 11 p.m.

Lincoln officials have tailored these restrictions based on the provisional restrictions Gov. Pete Ricketts has outlined he will mandate if coronavirus hospitalizations continue to surge, a Health Department source said.

If coronavirus patients begin to occupy 25% of hospital beds statewide, Ricketts said he would make restaurants close to dine-in service at 9 p.m. and kick drinkers out of bars and go to take-out only or delivery service.

The new Lancaster County directed health measure would still allow restaurants to offer take-out and delivery service and only restricts dining in.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Health Director Pat Lopez and Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird will outline the new restrictions at a 3:30 p.m. news conference on the local pandemic response.