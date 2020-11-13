New Lincoln pandemic restrictions order bars to close early, delay high school winter sports for 3 weeks

City service changes

The city announced changes to some services, effective immediately:

Aging Partners

* The Health and Fitness Center will close and no foot clinics will be offered.

* Care managers and service coordinators will limit home visits to critical situations.

* Home meal and produce package delivery will continue.

Parks

* The beginning of the winter youth basketball season and registration for other sports is suspended. Refunds are available upon request.

* Games this week and tournaments for fall adult volleyball leagues are canceled.

* The table tennis program at Calvert Recreation Center is suspended.

* Access to gyms, walking tracks and fitness equipment at recreation centers available at limited capacity.

StarTran

* Masks are required on all public transportation.

Lincoln City Libraries

* No extensions allowed to the one-hour visitation limit.