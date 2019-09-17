Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and her administration will strive to go beyond the basic requirements of local government she said in her first State of the City address Tuesday.
Assuring the city protects public safety and delivers quality public services like safe roads and clean water will remain priorities, Gaylor Baird said.
"We are living in a time where it is not enough to simply take care of the basics," said the mayor, pointing to national reports of declining personal wellbeing even as unemployment fell and the economy grew.
Though her speech largely avoided discussing specific actions, the former Lincoln City Councilwoman and planning commissioner outlined three broad-based initiatives she said will guide her administration's priorities the next four years.
The first-term mayor's administration was 120 days old on Tuesday. Shortly after taking office, the mayor's team was focused on getting up to speed so it could adjust the city's two-year budget to deal with a $6.79 million shortfall caused in part by lagging sales tax receipts.
Gaylor Baird wants to create a more "successful, secure and shared future" that leans on three initiatives, she said.
One of the initiatives focuses on propelling the city's momentum as its population approaches 300,000 and another is about ensuring equity, diversity and inclusion within City Hall and in the community at large. A third deals with the city's impact on the environment.
The first, which Gaylor Baird calls Lincoln Forward, will focus on economic and workforce development, but city staff will keep an eye on assessing and pursuing the wellbeing of residents.
High quality, high-paying jobs are important and her administration will pursue those ventures, she said.
But her team will look beyond traditional economic indicators and take a "wholistic approach to development" by keeping in mind the physical and emotional health, social connections, safety, environmental ties and educational opportunities of its residents, Gaylor Baird said.
"We know that people are increasingly valuing and flocking to places that emphasize overall wellbeing," she said.
Using innovative strategies to measure wellbeing will guide her administration in this work, she said.
You have free articles remaining.
A Gallup study cited by the mayor found the annual cost of lost productivity for workers reporting low wellbeing scores was $28,000.
A number of companies here already have focused on worker wellbeing to ensure productivity, she said.
Lincoln, she said, should serve "as a beacon to all that seek 'The Good Life.'"
A second initiative, "One Lincoln," will stress equity, diversity and inclusion so every resident can reach their full potential.
In this effort, her administration will build on work already going on in the community.
But she announced she will also hold regular "Mayor's Night Out" events, so people can meet her and share concerns or ideas.
"As Lincoln grows, we will need to continue to foster a sense of welcoming and belonging," she said. "Not only is it the right thing to do but also because it promotes our economic growth."
Her third initiative, "Resilient Lincoln," will focus on minimizing the city's impact on the environment and also preparing Lincoln to deal with more severe weather resulting from a changing climate, she said.
She's already announced her team will develop a climate action plan outlining city strategies to increase the city's resiliency to climate change and she will appoint a task force to help develop the plan.
After the meeting, City Council Chair Jane Raybould applauded the mayor's vision, especially her focus on making the city's diversity one of its strengths.
The mayor's focus is on keeping the city moving forward, Raybould said.
"She designed a wonderful road map that will do exactly that."