New library director headed to Lincoln from Michigan

The director of libraries in Kalamazoo, Michigan, is headed to Lincoln to lead the city's library system and is in line to inherit the effort to replace the city's downtown library.

Ryan Wieber

Ryan Wieber

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird on Friday announced she had named Ryan Wieber to replace Pat Leach, who retired in August. Leach served Lincoln for 40 years, 14 as permanent libraries director.

Wieber has been director of several Michigan library systems since 1999, and is the director of Kalamazoo Public Libraries and president of the Michigan Library Association.

“Ryan emerged as the unanimous top candidate during our search for the next director," Gaylor Baird said in a news release. "His enthusiasm for learning, experience as a library leader for over two decades and strong desire to lead Lincoln City Libraries into the future were notable strengths.”

For years, Lincoln has discussed how to replace the aging downtown branch with a new, state-of-the-art library. The COVID-19 pandemic pushed back a potential bond issue, according to Leach.

In addition to the main branch downtown, the library has seven neighborhood branches.

In Kalamazoo, Wieber led a public library system with an annual operating budget of $13.5 million, 180 staff and five locations. He holds a bachelor of arts in public history from Western Michigan and a master of library information science from Wayne State in Michigan.

"I am excited to arrive in Lincoln and begin leading a superb library system with strong ties to its communities,” Wieber said in the news release. “It is especially evident the city recognizes the value of its libraries, and I am thrilled to begin meeting our staff, stakeholders, and residents and continuing excellence in public library service."

The search committee included four mayoral appointees and four people appointed by the Lincoln City Library Board of Trustees.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7241 or dbennett@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @DamonJBennett

News intern

From Grand Island, Damon is currently attending the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Damon is a local reporting intern, in his first year with the Journal Star.

