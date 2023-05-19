Recent updates to the income guidelines for the federal Women Infants and Children program that went into effect Monday mean more families may qualify for the program, the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department said.

More than 6,000 Lancaster County families are enrolled in the program and the new guidelines are a significant increase, said Bobbi Beat, the health department’s WIC program manager.

“For example, a family of four can earn up to $55,500 a year and still be eligible for WIC benefits — an increase of $4,162 from 2022 when a family of four could earn up to $51,338.”

WIC provides healthy foods at no cost for pregnant women, new mothers, infants and children up to the age of five, including foster children. The WIC program also provides free nutrition counseling, breastfeeding support and education, community resources and referrals.

People receiving Medicaid, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (also known as food stamps), or Aid for Dependent Children benefits are automatically eligible. Mothers, fathers, guardians, and foster parents may apply for their children.

The new income guidelines mean families who may not qualify for other federal programs could still be eligible for WIC, said Kayla Abel, Family Service WIC program coordinator.

“This update could not have come at a better time,” she said. “Grocery prices remain high and WIC can be a valuable resource to help supplement a family’s food budget and provide healthy eating options.”

Foods that are part of the WIC program include fresh fruits and vegetables, fruit and vegetable juice, eggs, milk, cheese, yogurt, peanut butter, whole grain products (including bread, pasta, rice, and tortillas), dried and canned beans and peas, canned fish, infant formula, infant and adult cereal, baby food, and soy-based beverages.

The health department and Family Service serve Lincoln and Lancaster County. To make an appointment, call the health department at 402-441-6200 or Family Service at 402-441-8655.

To find WIC locations, go to www.signupwic.com.

Top Journal Star photos for May 2023