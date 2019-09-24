The new favorite design to improve traffic flow and safety at 33rd Street and Cornhusker Highway spares a popular city diner and a neighborhood north of the highway.
Instead, the new "proposed preliminary preferred alternative" sends Adams Street traffic southwest to 33rd Street rather than across the railroad tracks.
A bridge connects 33rd Street to Cornhusker Highway, taking land currently home to a salvage yard and Mexican restaurant, among other properties.
Nothing's final, said project manager Kris Humphrey of the Railroad Transportation Safety District.
"I just want to make it clear all seven alternatives that were at the public meeting are still on the table," Humphrey told the district's board earlier this month.
But as the RTSD heads toward a final environmental impact study, director Roger Figard said his staff believes — based on public input and their own analysis — this design would win out.
Earlier this year, another alternative that used a fish hook-like bridge to connect Adams Street traffic to Cornhusker Highway via 38th Street stirred outrage.
That route passed right over Virginia's Cafe, which has called 3820 Cornhusker Highway home since 1978.
The controversy over the fish hook led the Lincoln City Council to delay making any changes to account for the area improvements for the project in the city's comprehensive plan.
The preferred route, which is still considered conceptual, reduces the price tag from more than $100 million to $89 million and 38 fewer properties would be affected.
No one expressed opposition during the district's September meeting.
"It's shifted from a hot one to a cooler one," Mike DeKalb said at a meeting Thursday of Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird's Advisory Committee on Transportation, which will oversee how the city spends money from the six-year, quarter-cent sales tax for street repairs.
Each year, about 1.5% of that new sales tax revenue will be dedicated to the 33rd and Cornhusker project, which is the new primary focus of the RTSD.
Two longtime area property owners said the project has taken longer than expected to get to this point, and although their land is in the path of the proposed route, they just hope for plenty of notice and a fair price if asked to sell.
"We’re resigned to it," Carol Skorohod said.
She and her husband, George “Bill” Skorohod, have owned property near that intersection since the early 1980s.
Star City Auto Salvage, their scrap yard at 2705 N. 33rd St., would be taken out to build the bridge across the railroad tracks.
When they sold a restaurant at 3223 Cornhusker Highway in 2017, now home to La Cabaña, they made sure the new owners knew the restaurant could be in jeopardy, she said.
Bill Skorohod understands the need for the work there, he said.
The project would remove rail crossings at 33rd Street, Adams Street and 44th Street and widen Cornhusker Highway in the area.
Both of the Skorohods remember a similar situation years ago when plans for the now completed Antelope Valley project included a route taking out some of their property.
They had lots of conversations with city officials, but that route never materialized, they said.
The couple plans to phase out the businesses they have that could be affected by this project, they said.
"I figure it’s going to happen in maybe 10 years," Carol Skorohod said.