New downtown apartments for students OK'd; objections raised over $5M TIF incentive

Developers seeking to turn a blighted downtown block into new apartments for university students plan to start construction as soon as possible after getting approval Monday, their attorney said.

The redevelopment agreement between Campion LLC to erect a seven-story building at Ninth and M streets received unanimous approval from the City Council, but two councilmen objected to granting the project $5.5 million in tax-increment financing for yet another apartment building targeted at University of Nebraska-Lincoln students.

"We don't want to stop the development because it's been a good thing, but we'd also like to encourage the planning department, future developers and this council to look at how we use TIF and how we encourage housing in the future," said Councilman Bennie Shobe.

Along with Councilman James Michael Bowers, Shobe voted for the redevelopment agreement between the city and Campion that outlines the TIF, but then they voted against the city formally adopting the TIF into its capital improvement program.

Both expressed concern with the city granting TIF for the $37.5 million project that would put student-oriented development within a block of two others. The block was home to Red 9, which closed in 2014, and the former P.O. Pears.