New command center aims to keep vehicles moving through city of Lincoln parking garages despite fewer on-site cashiers

A wall of 55-inch video monitors in a room underneath a downtown parking garage will help expedite exits for those parking in the city's 14 garages, parking officials said.
Twelve flat-screen monitors digitally stitched together give dispatchers in Lincoln Parking Services' new command center easy access to all 204 garage surveillance cameras.
The command center at the Center Park Garage, 1101 N St., opened Nov. 26.
Dispatchers in the center can diagnose problems at unattended parking gates and assist drivers when previously they were simply communicating by phone, "often flying blind," dispatcher James Pelter said.
Next fall, city parking and transportation staff plan to jointly use the center to manage the flow of Husker football gameday traffic out of garages onto crowded downtown streets, Parking Services Manager Wayne Mixdorf said.
It's the focal piece of the new $1.3 million center and a key component in the city's transition from relying on cashiers to staff the parking garage gates as more and more drivers pay electronically, he said.
"We're just dipping our toes in the water now," Mixdorf said.
The new Parking Services Center occupies 3,800 square feet owned by the city, space previously occupied by a day care center.
The current Parking Services Center office at 850 Q St., which the city rented, will remain open daily from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. until Dec. 20.
Both the new center and the old office will offer the full range of customer services during the transition.
Previously, Parking Services tested a command center model using two TVs set up in an electrical room in the Larsen Building, but the pictures were small.
Still, it helped staff keep tabs on three credit card-only garages, where attendants aren't on-site, Mixdorf said.
Command center dispatchers can now keep a better eye on the garages at night, help troubleshoot payment problems at unattended garages and get help to someone in distress more quickly, he said.
Next, the parking garages will add pay stations in elevator lobbies for people who want to pay with cash, he said.
Attendants will still be on site at most city garages during daytime hours and for night events and for duties such as maintaining equipment, Mixdorf said.
No parking employees will lose their jobs, officials said. The command center simply gives the city more flexibility in staffing and helps it weather the effects of staff turnover, Mixdorf said.
The city had hoped to open the center in time for the 2019 football season, but a series of small construction issues delayed its opening.
That work drove up the cost by about $53,000, but Mixdorf said the project will come in under the city's $1.5 million budget to prepare the space and equip the center.
Parking Services is funded solely by parking revenue.
