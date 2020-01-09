New city survey asks residents to rate satisfaction with Lincoln's parks, streets, emergency preparedness

Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird on Thursday urged residents to take a new survey rating the city's parks, streets, snow removal, emergency preparedness and utilities.

"If you have ever thought, 'Oh, I wish this was different in Lincoln,' now's your opportunity to actually weigh in and help shape a different future," Gaylor Baird said.

The 2020 Resident Satisfaction Survey adapts and condenses previous city service satisfaction surveys and will help shape priorities for the new mayor's first two-year budget, which city staff will unveil this summer.

For the first time, the city is asking whether residents believe Lincoln is prepared for extreme weather events, flooding, drought or disruption of its water supplies.

The survey also asks how people feel about the number of electric vehicle charging stations, air quality, drinking water quality and the availability of recycling and yard waste collection services.