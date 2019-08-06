Two women appointed by the mayor to serve on the City-County Planning Commission sailed to approval this week.
Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird nominated UNL academic adviser Shams Al-Badry and Cindy Ryman Yost, a nonprofit human services professional, for spots on the planning commission, which advises the City Council and Lancaster County Board on planning and development in the city and county.
Al-Badry and Ryman Yost fill seats on the commission that opened after Sändra Washington was appointed to the City Council and Maja Harris resigned.
Al-Badry told Washington during Monday's council meeting she was interested in helping economic development and with the retention of young professionals in the area while also keeping the city's diversity in mind.
Ryman Yost said she wants to help the city and county continue to experience "positive growth," and she's particularly interested in transportation and ensuring all the neighborhoods receive the commission's attention, not just new development areas.
The Lancaster County Board signed off Tuesday on the commission appointments.
When it approved Al-Badry and Ryman Yost's appointments Monday, the City Council also unanimously approved two appointments to the LES Administrative Board.
Karen Griffin, a geologist and vice president and groundwater technical leader at Olsson, along with David Spinar, senior vice president and financial planner at RBC Wealth Management, were nominated to serve on the LES board.
Griffin and Spinar will fill seats opened up after Dan Marvin was hired to lead Lincoln's Urban Development Department and Tammy Ward was elected to the City Council.
Griffin said her goal while on the board would be to move the board and the utility toward more renewable energy sources.
Personally, her family is installing solar panels at its house this week, she said.
When asked by Councilman James Michael Bowers, Griffin said she's open to developing a pathway for LES to end its use of carbon as an energy source.
Spinar said he wants to look at how cost and reliability factor into efforts to make LES more sustainable.
But he's not an expert, so he cautioned Bowers that he couldn't make such a commitment.
"I don't want to commit myself to something that's not possible," Spinar said.