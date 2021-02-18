Neighbors question size of proposed affordable housing project adjacent to Wyuka in Lincoln

The developer proposing a nearly $20 million affordable housing project in central Lincoln says the number of proposed units, 98, is necessary to make the project work financially.
But members of the Hartley Neighborhood Association believe 54 units is the appropriate size to fit in with the character of the neighborhood.
The Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Department proposed a compromise of 80 units for the project, which would be built on land on the west side of Wyuka Cemetery, along 36th Street from roughly Q to Vine.
In the end, the majority of the Planning Commission agreed that creating a significant number of affordable housing units outweighed concerns about density.
Gatehouse Rows, as the project is called, would include mostly one- and two-bedroom units, with a few studios and three-bedroom units, all of them rent-restricted and designated for people making no more than 60% of the area median income.
The project would include a clubhouse in what is now the current Wyuka caretaker's home, a playground, walking path and community garden.
It would draw financing from low-income housing tax credits, tax-increment financing and tax-free bonds.
Because of the financing mechanisms and the below-market rents that will be charged, "98 units is key for the financial viability of this project," said Tom Huston, an attorney for Lincoln-based Hoppe Homes, the developer.
Huston said that without approval of that many units, it's unlikely the project would go forward.
"I wish we didn't have a project that's all or nothing for you, but that's the nature of this financing," he said.
Mark Hunzeker, an attorney for the Hartley Neighborhood Association, said the project's density doesn't fit into what is a neighborhood of predominantly single-family homes and duplexes.
He said the neighborhood averages about five dwelling units per acre, while the housing project would have more than 11 units per acre. And if you only count the narrow strip of land it's being built on — much of the site is green space — it's more than 25 units per acre.
"It's too much project and too little site," Hunzeker said.
Neighbors who testified also expressed concerns about what they see as inadequate parking, as well as safety concerns related to increased traffic.
Most of the support came from people and groups involved in advocating for affordable housing.
The developers touted the project as a step toward fulfilling Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird's stated goal of 5,000 new affordable housing units in Lincoln over the next 10 years, and planning commissioners tended to agree that progress toward that goal is important.
"I do think this supports our plan of attacking affordable housing in this city," said Commissioner Tom Beckius.
Commission Chairwoman Tracy Corr disagreed, though, saying the density was too high for the area.
She joined the five other commissioners present Wednesday in voting in favor of a recommendation that the project fits into the city's Comprehensive Plan and that zoning of the site should be changed to accommodate it. But she was the lone vote against recommending a special permit allowing the 98 units.
