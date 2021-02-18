Neighbors question size of proposed affordable housing project adjacent to Wyuka in Lincoln

Huston said that without approval of that many units, it's unlikely the project would go forward.

"I wish we didn't have a project that's all or nothing for you, but that's the nature of this financing," he said.

Mark Hunzeker, an attorney for the Hartley Neighborhood Association, said the project's density doesn't fit into what is a neighborhood of predominantly single-family homes and duplexes.

He said the neighborhood averages about five dwelling units per acre, while the housing project would have more than 11 units per acre. And if you only count the narrow strip of land it's being built on — much of the site is green space — it's more than 25 units per acre.

"It's too much project and too little site," Hunzeker said.

Neighbors who testified also expressed concerns about what they see as inadequate parking, as well as safety concerns related to increased traffic.

Most of the support came from people and groups involved in advocating for affordable housing.