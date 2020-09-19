 Skip to main content
Nebraskans react to death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg
Nebraskans react to death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Supreme Court Ginsburg

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg attends Georgetown Law's second annual Ruth Bader Ginsburg Lecture on Oct. 30, 2019, in Washington. 

 JACQUELYN MARTIN, ASSOCIATED PRESS

Several prominent Nebraskans released statements following the Friday night death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts, in announcing that all U.S. and Nebraska flags are to be flown at half-staff until sunset the day of Ginsburg's burial, said the longtime women's rights champion was a dedicated public servant.

"Susanne and I send our thoughts and prayers to the Ginsburg family,” Ricketts said in a statement. “We honor Justice Ginsburg for her decades of public service and tireless devotion to her vocation.”

Sen. Deb Fischer also released a statement: “I mourn the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and join all Americans in recognizing her dedicated 27 years of service on the Supreme Court.”

Added Jane Kleeb, Nebraska Democratic Party chair: “Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a champion for the Constitution, the rule of law and justice. She stood up to injustice, fought for what is right and more often than not, she won. We, and our nation, are all better because of her legacy.

"She was more than a feminist icon. She fought to include women in the fundamental statement that defines America — We The People.”

Sen. Ben Sasse, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee that will hold hearings on the next Supreme Court nominee, had not commented as of 11 a.m. Saturday.

