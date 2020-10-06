Nebraska Republican Party ordered to stop robocalls in District 1 legislative race

The state agency charged with regulating auto-dialing services ordered the Nebraska Republican Party to halt the robocalls opposing a legislative candidate it placed with an out-of-state contractor.
In a unanimous vote Tuesday, the Public Service Commission approved a cease-and-desist order against the state GOP and its auto-dialing contractor, Remington Research Group of Kansas City, Missouri.
The order won't take effect until a later date, however, because of a mistake in publishing notice of Tuesday's meeting. Commissioners will meet again Oct. 13 to ratify the orders passed this week, a spokeswoman said.
Last week, challenger Janet Palmtag said a robocall made by Remington on behalf of the party, which is backing incumbent state Sen. Julie Slama, falsely claimed Palmtag was lying about endorsements from several prominent Republicans, including former Gov. Dave Heineman, Rep. Jeff Fortenberry and two former state senators from District 1.
Slama, appointed in 2018 by Gov. Pete Ricketts to fill the seat vacated by Dan Watermeier — now one of five members of the Public Service Commission — is running to represent the Southeast Nebraska legislative seat for a full four-year term.
After an investigation, state regulators alleged the robocalls placed against Palmtag violated state law because they did not disclose the phone number and address of the person operating the auto-dialing service, nor was a script of the call filed by the commission before it was made.
Titus Bond, the president of the auto-dialing service, said in a statement that Remington immediately contacted the Public Service Commission once it learned the robocall had been made out of compliance with state law.
"We will continue to work with PSC to come into compliance," Bond wrote. "We apologize to both the Nebraska Public Service Commission and the Nebraska Republican Party for these issues."
Deb Collins, a spokeswoman for the Public Service Commission, said Remington is not authorized to operate an auto-dialing service in Nebraska and cannot be used by third parties.
If the state Republican Party wants to place a robocall, Collins added, it would need to follow the commission's rules and regulations and use an auto-dialer authorized by the state.
Following the commission's vote, Palmtag said her campaign has spent "thousands of dollars" correcting misinformation and falsehoods put out by her opponent and the state's Republican Party since the May primary.
"Appointed Sen. Julie Slama's campaign team has again been caught red-handed and is violating the laws of the State of Nebraska," Palmtag said in a statement.
Nebraska Republican Party Executive Director Ryan Hamilton said it will continue "exposing (Palmtag's) beliefs to the voters" in District 1.
"We are not and will not be intimidated or silenced by her bureaucratic schemes and will continue to use every available avenue to tell the truth about her political positions," Hamilton said.
But, he added, the party has no plans to place any further robocalls at this time.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7120 or cdunker@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @ChrisDunkerLJS
