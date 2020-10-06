Nebraska Republican Party ordered to stop robocalls in District 1 legislative race

Titus Bond, the president of the auto-dialing service, said in a statement that Remington immediately contacted the Public Service Commission once it learned the robocall had been made out of compliance with state law.

"We will continue to work with PSC to come into compliance," Bond wrote. "We apologize to both the Nebraska Public Service Commission and the Nebraska Republican Party for these issues."

Deb Collins, a spokeswoman for the Public Service Commission, said Remington is not authorized to operate an auto-dialing service in Nebraska and cannot be used by third parties.

If the state Republican Party wants to place a robocall, Collins added, it would need to follow the commission's rules and regulations and use an auto-dialer authorized by the state.

Following the commission's vote, Palmtag said her campaign has spent "thousands of dollars" correcting misinformation and falsehoods put out by her opponent and the state's Republican Party since the May primary.

"Appointed Sen. Julie Slama's campaign team has again been caught red-handed and is violating the laws of the State of Nebraska," Palmtag said in a statement.