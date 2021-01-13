Nebraska representatives vote against Trump's impeachment

All three Nebraska congressmen voted against the 232-197 decision Wednesday to impeach President Donald Trump.

Rep. Don Bacon, who represents the Omaha area's 2nd Congressional District, said he supported censure but voted against impeachment because he thought it wasn't necessary this close to President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration.

“The decision by the Speaker to impeach a week prior to the inauguration will only exacerbate the divide we have and further inflame the passions,” Bacon said in a statement. “We need to put cold water on the fire, not more fuel.”

Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, who represents Lincoln and much of eastern Nebraska, said in a statement that impeachment will only “deepen the trauma of an America already wracked by political violence.”

“Our objective should be this: Restore peace in our country. Restore confidence in our government. Restore decency and decorum,” he said.

Third District Rep. Adrian Smith, who represents much of rural Nebraska, joined his Republican colleagues in voting against impeachment.