Nebraska Legislature looks to tackle familiar issues in 2020 session

Gov. Pete Ricketts is opposed to the measure, and Attorney General Doug Peterson has issued an opinion that it is unconstitutional, saying that by the state creating a regulatory scheme to cultivate, process, distribute and sell a product considered federal contraband on an industrial scale would conflict with the purpose and intent of the federal Controlled Substances Act.

Youth treatment and reform

As of December, 92 boys and 17 girls were confined at the Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center in Kearney. Beginning in January, some of those with more complicated mental health and behavioral problems, who need more intensive attention, will go to a section of the Lancaster County Youth Services Center in Lincoln. A few who are ready to transition out of the youth centers will go to Geneva, which will house three to six girls for reentry services.

Senators believe the youth centers, by law, are to be rehabilitative, not correctional. And housing kids in a fenced facility such as Kearney's or a locked center such as Lincoln's is contrary to law.