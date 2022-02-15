Nebraska Family Alliance launches petition to put Lincoln fairness ordinance on the ballot

The Nebraska Family Alliance on Tuesday filed a petition seeking to let voters decide whether the city’s municipal code should expand protections against discrimination to include sexual orientation and gender identity.

On Monday, the Lincoln City Council passed the revised ordinance on a 5-0 vote — a broader revision of the municipal code than the so-called fairness ordinance the council passed 10 years ago. Council members Tom Beckius and Richard Meginnis were absent.

The Nebraska Family Alliance, which helped lead a successful petition drive following the council vote a decade ago, said in a prepared statement that the ordinance the City Council passed Monday “defies both common sense and the will of the people.”

The statement says that everyone should be treated with dignity and respect, but the people should be able to decide what's written in city code.

“Rather than continuing to ignore the citizens of Lincoln and attempting to force all businesses to allow men who profess a female identity to have unfettered access to women’s bathrooms and locker rooms, the City Council must let voters decide this issue,” the statement said.

The Lancaster County Republican Party issued a statement in support of the referendum initiative, saying the council denied the will of the people by passing a new ordinance, rather than putting the original ordinance up for a vote after a successful petition drive collected enough signatures requiring it to do so.

The city charter requires that within 15 days after launching the latest drive, petition organizers must collect signatures totaling 4% of participating Lincoln voters in the last gubernatorial election. That means they must collect 4,137 signatures to get the question on the ballot, according to Lancaster County Election Commissioner Dave Shively.

In 2012, more than 10,000 citizens signed a petition that required the City Council to rescind the fairness ordinance or place it on the ballot for a vote of the people. The council did neither, and it was in limbo until Monday.

In addition to extending protections to include sexual orientation and gender identity, the ordinance approved Monday adds active military and veterans as a protected class. It also updates definitions of marriage, race and natural origin, strengthens definitions and updates disability protections and those regarding service animals and reorganizes the section to clarify the process of the Human Rights Commission.

“Our message is simple," the alliance's statement said. "Let Us Vote. The Lincoln City Council should not be allowed to circumvent the will of the citizens of Lincoln."

Reach the writer at 402-473-7226 or mreist@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSreist

