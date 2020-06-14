Nebraska Democrats hold party elections in online convention

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Nebraska Democratic Party elected state party officers and delegates to the 2020 Democratic National Convention through an online convention Sunday.

Chair Jane Fleming Kleeb was reelected to a third two-year term and will also serve as the delegation chair at the national convention.

The party also elected Ponca Chairman Larry Wright as their first Native delegate to the national convention, and Precious McKesson as its first black delegate.

Kleeb said in a news release she is confident the party will grow on its successes from the 2018 election cycle.

"We continue to build our party with rural, urban and suburban voters," she said, "recognizing the history we can make together by electing the first women — Kate Boltz and Kara Eastman — to serve Nebraskans in (Congressional Districts 1 and 2)."

