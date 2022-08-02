Native leaders take their fight against Wilderness Crossing development to zoning board

Native advocates hope a city zoning appeal will stop a controversial housing development adjacent to Wilderness Park near First Street and Pioneers Boulevard.

Native leaders from the Indian Center and Niskithe Prayer Camp, which set up tipis on the land in opposition to the development, filed an appeal Tuesday with the city’s Board of Zoning Appeals asking it to reverse the changes approved by the Lincoln City Council in April.

Sam Manzitto Jr. plans to build 162 single-family homes, 134 town homes and 205 apartments on about 75 acres south of Pioneers Boulevard between First Street and U.S. 77 purchased from the Catholic Diocese.

The ACLU of Nebraska and Big Fire Law and Policy Group, which has offices in Omaha, Washington, D.C., and Winnebago, are supporting the appeal.

“In approving the Wilderness Crossing development project, the City of Lincoln has shown a callous indifference to the objections of the city’s Native American community,” said Nikki Ducheneaux, Big Fire Law & Policy Group’s founding partner. “This administrative appeal outlines how Mayor Gaylor Baird’s recent development approvals have violated her responsibility to fully conduct all administrative work and affairs of the city in a lawful and appropriate manner.”

The appeal argues that city planners who recommended approval of the housing development disregarded guidance in the Lincoln-Lancaster County 2050 Comprehensive Plan, ignored environmental concerns of building next to Wilderness Park and dismissed feedback on the site’s cultural and religious significance.

The land has been designated in the Comprehensive Plan for future urban residential development since 2002, but environmental advocates opposed the proposed development early on, raising concerns about flooding and the effect of wildlife and native habitat, including destruction of a sandstone ecosystem in the area.

Native advocates later got involved and raised concerns about the development’s effects on the city’s oldest and most-used sweat lodge located across the street on private land known for years as the Fish Farm.

Last month, Kathleen Danker, who owns the land where the sweat lodge is located, filed an appeal of the City Council’s action in Lancaster County District Court. That action is pending.

The zoning board appeal requests a stay of all work on the development while the appeal is pending. The board must hold a public hearing within 45 days, then make a decision, which can be appealed to Lancaster County District Court.

“Today we are taking steps to protect our sacred ceremonial grounds and Wilderness Park from the reckless actions of Lincoln developers, city planning staff and elected leaders,” said Kevin Abourezk, Niskithe Prayer Camp leader and Indian Center board vice chairman.