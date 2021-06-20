'My dogs actually gag' — City working to clean up stinky Trendwood Park retention pond

Washington, who is on the parks and recreation advisory board, met with neighbors about two weeks ago. She called parks and recreation officials and found out they planned to dredge the pond and had hired a contractor but the work had been delayed because of the rain.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

By the next week, the equipment was there.

“I told the neighbors I wanted to take credit, but it was already in the works, it was a matter of the contractor just trying to catch up,” Washington said.

She said the two lots on which the pond is built are still zoned residential — though the donor stipulated no homes be built on them — and she will introduce a resolution to get them designated as parkland. Although the parks and recreation department has been maintaining the lots for years, she said, that will clarify legally that it's the department's responsibility.

Washington said she understands why the city put the retention pond there, and thinks parks and recreation officials understand that the opening to allow water to drain needs to be widened. There are other retention ponds around the city, and even more detention (or dry) ponds.

She also understands why neighbors are upset.