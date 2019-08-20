The mother of a Lincoln man electrocuted during a tree-trimming accident last year has blamed the negligence of Lincoln Electric System for his death.
In a tort claim filed with the city last week, Terry Blacketer alleges the utility and its subcontractor failed to maintain the tree limbs that her son, Zachary Francke, died clearing.
On Aug. 29, 2018, Francke had harnessed himself in a tree in his family's backyard at 2340 S. 39th St. and cut through a branch. It fell on the power line, sparked and fatally shocked him, according to the tort claim filed by Blacketer's attorney, Eric Brown.
Blacketer had called LES in the summer of 2017 and expressed concern about the limbs of a tree in her backyard, the claim said.
One limb broke off and damaged a swing set, and other limbs were close to the power line, she said.
LES sent a contractor to look at the tree, which was infested with termites, but the contractor declined to trim the tree because the limbs weren't touching the line, the claim said.
An LES employee then came and looked at the branches and wires there and declined to take action and "made it clear it was the property owner's 'problem,'" the claim said.
In March 2018, a large limb fell from the tree and caused property damage, Brown said.
Blacketer alleged LES and its contractor failed to properly inspect and maintain the area.
"Due to the negligence of LES employees and (a) third-party contractor hired by LES, Mr. Francke was foreseeably electrocuted and died," Brown wrote in the tort claim.
Blacketer is seeking $1 million.
LES spokeswoman Kelley Porter declined to comment on the allegations.
Asked when LES policy dictates the utility clear vegetation, Porter said "LES patrols distribution power lines every four years to identify problematic vegetation and trims as appropriate. We encourage contractors and/or homeowners to contact LES directly if they have concerns about trees or vegetation near LES facilities."