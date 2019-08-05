A range of Lincoln city workers, from firefighters and bus operators to clerical staff and upper management, would receive about a 2.5% pay increase beginning later this month under proposals being considered by the Lincoln City Council.
Most of the nine proposed pay schedule increases bump wages to levels already set in collective-bargaining agreements the city reached with its labor unions last year, City-County Human Resources Director Doug McDaniel said.
"These are all annual increases," McDaniel told council members. "They are all contained within the budget."
Six of the nine pay schedules are for workers whose jobs are represented by labor unions, he said.
The highest proposed pay increase was among the city's firefighters, who would receive a 3% increase if the ordinance setting the new pay schedules is approved as expected.
The lowest proposed pay increase would be for jobs in city management at 2.25%.
The remaining seven employee classifications would all receive a 2.5% increase, according to the plans.
No one spoke in opposition of the proposed increases at Monday's city council hearing.
The nine proposals are set for a vote next week, and if approved, the new pay rates would take effect Aug. 22.